How To Create a Winning Approach to Adversity

One of the many things I have learned in life is that the most challenging of times have a way of teaching us valuable lessons. As much as we would love to deny this reality, it is true and plays a huge role in developing our character. These moments are both unpredictable and inescapable, leaving people in a panic to find answers. It does not have to be that way can be resolved by becoming clear of your problem and making a valiant effort toward making meaningful and lasting change.

These examples have worked wonders in my life and there is no question they will for you.

ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE

As a living and breathing human being I am sure you have been through a set of challenges in your life because of wanting to improve. This is no different when it comes to adversity. Adversity does not discriminate when choosing its victims; what matters most is they give in and give up – so don’t! It is your competition and the only way to win is to treat is as such. Face it head-on and never back down. Now depending on the weight of your problem, it could be a grueling process and that’s okay. It doesn’t matter if you do not see significant progress at first, but you are. Think of it as learning to play an instrument. Over time you may feel like the lessons are mundane and getting you anywhere, yet after comparing yourself to where you started versus several months down the line the changes become apparent.

I once heard a motivational speaker refer to adversity like a giant brick wall. There is no way around it, only through. You will need to chip away in hopes that one day the wall will give way and lead you to the other side. Some will continue chipping away while others will give up, not realizing just a few more chips would have resulted in a breakthrough. Keep this in mind every time defeat is staring you in the eyes.

REMAIN PRESENT

When something unexpected hits you, it is fair game to freak out and immediately want to resolve the issue. But that like will not happen. In comes the fear, better known as ‘false evidence appearing real.’ You speculate and think if the worst-case scenario despite none of it happening or proof it will. With no proof, it is best to control what you can and take it one day at a time. No one knows what tomorrow will bring nor do they have control over what may be. Do not attempt to be a magician in hopes of having a wand to have your problem go up in smoke. Just keep calm and press on.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

REFRAME THE MOMENT

I am a huge advocate for using framing to get through any hurdle. It is best applied when you do not see the good in challenges, constantly are down on yourself, or believe that only bad things happen to you. It is not true and only appears that way because you are accepting that form of thinking. Turning everything on its head is the key. If you are dreading a difficult workout, instead of staying “I have to hit up the gym so I can lose weight”, try rewording it with “I’m going to the gym to prepare for future competitions.” Even if you do not have anything planned, fake it until you make it. The more you choose to reframe tough situations, the better your outlook will be. It takes practice and through commitment, you will find yourself seeing the good in things you formerly dreaded.

ENJOY THE PROCESS

It is common to anticipate the point you reach the finish line. But we should not take it for granted as the greatest part of all is the process. The lessons learned, waves of emotions, and everything in between should serve as a lesson for the future. Not only will you be better equipped when something surprising resurfaces, but you can also approach your hurdle clearly and confidently.

REMOVE POOR HABITS

When turbulent times hit it is important to mitigate your pain. For instance, if you lost a job and are strapped for cash, tapping into resources may look scarce. This time around you may have to scrape and claw to make ends meet and you will. The good in all this is that it is yet another teachable moment. You can use this pain as a future gain. In other words, once you are out of your rut, learn to save and create an emergency fund so the next time you need to dive into your reserves, you will have a bit of a cushion and more time to strategize how to move forward.

There is no perfect remedy for approaching your fear of adversity. As everyone is different, so will be their response. The important thing is that we keep in mind it will one day meet us and we will have to face it. If we choose to acknowledge and make conscious decisions to practice our response, its impact on our lives will become minimal at best and lead to sweet victory.

—

Previously Published on livepurposely.org

—

Shutterstock