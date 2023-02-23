How to Decode Your Intuition When You Don’t Trust the Message

For folks who struggle with chronic pain and other symptoms of a stressed and vigilant nervous system, it can be difficult to distinguish between our gut feelings and our conditioned fear responses.

Do you ever have an urge to do something — or to not do something — but you don’t know whether or not to trust the urge?⁠

Sometimes, inner guidance is as clear as a bell. Other times, it speaks to us in code — a vague longing, a wild tantrum, a confounding pull.⁠

Our inner voice is always communicating with us for our highest good, but sometimes we need to decode the message before we can get to its truth.⁠ ⁠

So, how do you decode your inner guidance when you don’t trust the message?

When you don’t know whether or not to trust the voice in your head, here’s a process you can try:

Ask the voice: “Are you trying to protect me from danger? Or are you inviting me into love?”

Now check your body: Do you feel a sense of protective constriction? Or a sense of inviting expansion?

When you have a sense of what your body is feeling, ask the voice either:

“What are you trying to protect me from?” OR “What are you inviting me into?”

Now free-write for 10–20 minutes, letting the voice in your head answer these questions on the page.

What do you think of this decoding process above? Do you have your own decoding process? Share your thoughts with me. I’d love to hear!⁠

With warmth, encouragement and infinite faith in your inner guidance,

💖 Anna

—

Previously Published on Medium

***

—

