How To Elevate Your Physical Wellness

“Everything you do to improve your physical well-being will have a positive impact on how good you feel about yourself.” — Brian Tracy

So, what is physical wellness about? It is listening to and taking care of your body for optimal health and functioning. Taking care of your physical body will help you get through the stress that comes with life.

Physical wellness is also about mindfulness, self-care, knowing what’s good for you and what will bring you long-term benefits. Physical wellness is about putting yourself first and feeling good and motivated each day of your life.

Did you know?

Physical activity and a healthy diet can help to reduce stress and can positively impact your mood and brain function. While anxiety and stress can weaken the body’s immune system, disrupt hormonal balances, and affect sleeping patterns, regular physical activity and a balanced diet can help you feel healthy, happy, and more energetic.

If you are looking to take your physical wellness to the next level, then this article was built for you!

What Is Physical Wellness?

Physical wellness is the ability to maintain a healthy quality of life that allows us to get the most out of our daily activities without undue fatigue or physical stress. Physical wellness means living responsibly and taking care of your body, and recognizing that our daily habits and behaviours have a significant impact on our overall health, wellness and quality of life.

Physical wellness includes three different elements of an individual’s physical situation and their attitude towards it:

Physical health — it is the state of your physical body and how well it is operating.

Physical well-being — it is the ability to perform physical activities and carry out social roles that are not hindered by physical limitations and experiences of bodily pain, and biological health indicators.

Physical literacy — it is the motivation, confidence, physical competence, knowledge and understanding to value and take responsibility for engagement in physical activities for life.

Adopting healthful habits (i.e. a balanced diet, regular movement or physical activity, adequate sleep, routine health checks etc.) while avoiding or minimizing destructive habits (i.e. tobacco, drugs, alcohol, unsafe sex, etc.) will lead to optimal physical wellness and reduced risk of preventable chronic illness.

Why Is Physical Wellness Important?

Understanding your body’s physical health is crucial in order to develop balanced physical wellness. When you take the route to physical wellness you will learn to understand how your body performs physically and be able to connect it to how you feel mentally. Physical wellness encourages principles of good health and knowledge, which affect behaviour patterns that lead to a healthy lifestyle.

You need physical wellness to be healthy and perform the best of your ability in all areas of your life.

How Can You Elevate Your Physical Wellness?

Your physical self is one part of the whole, and it is all about balance. Having physically healthy habits can help decrease your stress, lower your risk of disease, and increase your energy. Listed below are some ways that you can elevate your physical wellness.

1 — Live an active lifestyle

Engaging in physical activity on a regular basis can help decrease your stress, improve your mood, lower your risk of disease, and increase your energy. And neuroscientists tell us that it can even help your concentration and memory.

Exercise has been proven to lead to increased production of neurons and to assist with production of key neurotransmitters in the brain that improve mood, cognitive function, and brain growth. The brain’s ability to change with experience is called neuroplasticity, and exercise helps facilitate this brain growth. In fact, the brains of exercisers look different from the brains of people leading a more sedentary lifestyle.

New research also shows that different kinds of physical activity affect the brain differently. This suggests that adding variety to your physical activity could help your body and your brain in many ways.

2 — Get good quality of sleep

If you keep feeling weary and unfocused throughout the day, one of the first things to do is take steps to normalize your sleep pattern. Most adults need 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep on a regular schedule. This means, going to bed and getting up at the same time each day. By doing so, you will have a much easier time staying awake and having energy when you need it.

Sleep gives our body the chance to rest. Depriving yourself of it only leads to stress and illness. Help yourself by developing healthy sleep hygiene practices. For example, let go of all the electronics several hours before bed. It will make it easier to relax and shut your brain off, and you’ll be eager to get your rest.

3 — Nutritious diet for good health and endurance

Another essential part of our physical wellness is nutrition. We make dozens of decisions every day. When it comes to deciding what to eat, it can be a lot easier than you might think to make smart choices.

Make sure your diet is full of veggies, lean meat, whole grains, fruit, and nuts, and limit your sugar intake to a minimum. You can get more than enough sugar from fruit, and things like soda and sweets have zero nutritional value to them. Eating well will improve your health, energy levels and make you feel better.

4 — Balance in everything you do

Everything in life revolves around moderation. Work, relationships, health — it’s all about achieving a certain balance, about pausing to think about what we need and what will really benefit us in the long run.

It’s not about putting all your eggs into one basket, but about investing time into all aspects of your life. You can’t have good physical health if your mental health is low, and vice versa. One will boost the other, so remember to address all your needs.

5 — Avoidance of harmful substances

Science has efficiently established and proven the dangers of smoking cigarettes. The same is true with over-drinking alcohol. As the goal of physical wellness is to maintain the body’s tip-top shape, it is important to keep these habits to a minimum.

If addiction is a problem, you may want to consider quitting these habits. There are things you can change to break these harmful habits. With commitment, and enough support from family and friends, and valuable information, this is possible.

6 — Self-care for a healthy mind

Self-care is an essential part of our wellbeing, especially if it’s focused both on our mind and body. Things like yoga and meditation can really help, especially if you allow yourself to really sink into that peaceful state and release all the negative energy from your chest.

Create a good self-care ritual to get you through the week, and make sure to turn to it whenever you feel stress is about to overwhelm you. A healthy mindset is the first step to reaching overall wellness.

“When the priority is to live well and manage chronic diseases, the choice for a healthy lifestyle is what we can control about our own future. What often gets in the way is ourselves.” — Beverly Bernstein

Physical wellness is not just the absence of disease. It includes lifestyle behaviour choices to ensure health, avoid preventable diseases and conditions, and to live in a balanced state of body, mind, and spirit.

—

