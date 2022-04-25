How to Focus On Work

“Focus on being productive instead of busy.”

Tim Ferriss, American podcaster, author, and entrepreneur

We all want to do our work and do it well. However, there are usually distractions that come into our workday, which affects the quality of our work. There could be distractions in the shape and form of people, animals, family, friends, colleagues, or constantly checking emails and activities on social media platforms.

Compartmentalize your day so that you have time to focus on the work that you need to do. It is a great idea to break a large task down into smaller parts. Then you can start doing the smaller tasks one by one and before you know it the larger task has been completed.

“Simplicity boils down to two steps: Identify the essential. Eliminate the rest.”

Leo Babauta, blogger

Keep a time frame for all the work that you need to do. Begin by writing the job done and then mentally breaking it down into smaller parts. If you are making notes related to the task, then write down exactly how much time you intend to spend on each of the minor tasks and on the bigger project as well.

In order to be more productive and efficient, you need to devise ways and methods for doing the work. You can write down the jobs and skills needed to complete a job. Next delegate those members of your team, that you feel are capable of handling those particular aspects of the project.

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

Steve Jobs, American business magnate, and investor

Always work towards saving time while doing any job. There are always more time-saving tactics to use while doing any job. Over the years, and with the advancement of office systems, it is now possible to complete a complex task in a shorter amount of time.

Always look to simplify work that needs to be done, while ensuring that all essential details of the project are handled in an efficient manner. Focus on the task at hand, plan for the job in the future and work towards managing, delegating, and maximizing skills, assets, and resources that are available to you.

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.”

Stephen King, American author

