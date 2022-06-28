How to Hard Boil & Peel an Egg [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
In this video, I show you how to hard boil an egg;
Add eggs to pan.
Add enough water to cover the eggs.
Turn on burner to high.
Wait for the water to get to a rolling boil.
Turn off heat, and cover the pan.
Let sit for 12 minutes.
I also show you how to cleanly peel a hard boiled egg;
Put eggs in water.
Gently crack the shell all the way around by tapping it in the water.
Let stand for at least 5 minutes.
Start to peel the egg and look for the membrane underneath the shell.
Once you locate it, tear it then submerge the egg back in the water to try to get the water in between the membrane and the egg.
Slowly work the shell off with your finger between the membrane and the egg.
Voila!
hey kids
so today i’m going to show you how to
boil an egg or at least the method that
i use for it and it comes out really
good uh and then i’m also going to show
you how to get the shell off at the end
too because sometimes that can be a bit
of a battle so
there’s many things you can make with a
boiled egg uh so i’m just gonna keep
this video fairly short and just show
you that and then we can string together
some things that we can make with a
boiled egg as well so i’ll make uh other
videos with that
uh but before we do that i do have a dad
joke for you so
two eggs are boiling in a pot
one of the eggs says
wow it’s hot in here the other one says
whoa a talking egg
ah anyway let’s get started
okay first thing we’re gonna do is we’re
gonna add
the water
this is about four cups
in this little saucepan i’m just gonna
boil a couple eggs this time
one
two
okay
and then i’m gonna go ahead and turn on
my
turn on my stove okay i’m gonna put it
on high
okay and then we need it to come to a a
rolling boil and that’ll probably take
about 10 minutes or so it all depends on
your stove for my stove it’ll take about
10 minutes to get that
that up to a rolling boil
okay so we’re just waiting for it to get
to a rolling boil it is starting to boil
um a little bit um and but one thing i
wanted to just point out to you real
quick
is the burner size uh see how my pan
matches this burner size
i didn’t put this pan on this big burner
because then you’d have a lot of wasted
heat on the outside right it’d be in the
center and these coils wouldn’t be doing
anything so you want to match the burner
uh with the pan size right if you if
you’re frying if you’re making pancakes
you’d probably use a skillet and you put
it on the bigger one or probably on the
one on the front
uh on this side but anyway okay uh so i
figured bring that to your
your attention don’t want to assume
okay and then so you see this uh it’s
starting to get into a rolling boil and
that’s what we want as soon as it gets
to a rolling boil
we’re going to turn off the heat
and then we’re going to put on this lid
and just let it set there so we’re just
going to turn off the heat put that on
and the egg will continue to cook the
eggs will continue to cook
but we want to do that for about 12
minutes so we’re really close you can
see it’s starting to
starting to be a rolling boil it’s when
these these bubbles are coming up and
they’re big bubbles right that’s called
a rolling boil
so we’re real close
i mean this is probably even good enough
but let’s wait just a little bit more
see that you can hear the eggs kind of
moving around because it’s
those bubbles are are knocking them
around so
okay i think that’s probably good so i’m
gonna go ahead and cut off the heat
and then i’m just gonna
cover this up
now i’m gonna set a timer for 12 minutes
so i’m putting on my timer i’m just
going to put if i hold it it goes up to
10
i’m going to put it at 12 minutes
and then i’m just going to hit start
and that’ll count down for me because i
just want that to sit there for about
that time so it cooks to a good texture
okay so my timer is counting down it’s
getting ready to
beep and i’m just going to turn that off
and i can remove this from the heat the
heat’s already been off for the last 12
minutes
but now this is going to go off
and
okay timer off so i’m just gonna remove
this from the heat
like that and then i’m actually gonna go
run it under some cold water
to stop those eggs from cooking because
they’re still cooking right now right
because that heat and it was boiling
everything’s still
still hot inside there so now we’re just
gonna run some uh cold water over them
okay so they’re still steaming we’re
just gonna pour out this hot water
okay and then just run some cold water
over
water’s still hot because the pan was
hot right
it’s not hot it’s warm right so you want
to get
get it where this is cool and the
water’s cool
all right so just like that and just let
those sit for for about five minutes
okay so the best way i know to uh
peel an egg good is you got to get to
that membrane right underneath the
underneath the eggshell so what i do is
i’ll crack it like this and i actually
keep it in the water and i kind of crack
it like that this is how i’ve had the
best luck anyway i’ve heard other people
with their their ways but i just
normally crack it all the way around
okay
just kind of crack it like that
and let it set to try to get some water
up in there because
really like i said you just get that if
you can get to that membrane
that’s the trick and then you just kind
of glide along and get
and uh
and the peel comes or the the shell
comes off pretty pretty easy that way so
let’s let that sit for about five
minutes
okay so this has been sitting in here
for a little while i said five minutes
but i ended up getting a phone call so
it’s been here for about 15 15 minutes
or so so now what you want to try to do
if you can
i’ll see if i can get a
shot of it see that membrane that’s what
you want to get to if you can get
underneath that
then everything else just kind of slides
off and i just keep it in the
in the water and just kind of work it
around did you see that that little
membrane right there
if you can get underneath that and you
can just kind of slide your
your finger underneath it you should
have pretty good luck here let me
kind of hard to show you while i’m doing
it but
and i think if you get that water
underneath there too that’s why i just
leave it in the water
see that it’s just kind of sliding off
i think you really only need to wait
about five minutes but
i think you waited longer it would
probably be easier too so it depends how
much time you have
because we’ve all tried to
feel an egg before and it comes out
horrible so so there you go that’s how
that came out you know still got a few
couple chunks but if you’ve ever seen
one that’s been massacred
that’s pretty good
all right so i hope that was helpful for
you uh you know eggs can come in pretty
handy and if you know how to hard boil
them and do them properly you know if
you
cut the heat you can have a what’s
called a soft boiled egg where the yolk
is still a little bit runny if you like
that um but if you’re gonna make like
egg salad sandwich you kind of want the
yolk to be cooked
uh and then
yeah you can make all kinds of different
things deviled eggs so
uh so those are the
the methods that i’ve used and had had
good success with so
i hope this was helpful for you thanks
for watching and god bless you
