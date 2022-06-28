How to Hard Boil & Peel an Egg [Video]

By Dad, How Do I

.

.

In this video, I show you how to hard boil an egg;

Add eggs to pan.

Add enough water to cover the eggs.

Turn on burner to high.

Wait for the water to get to a rolling boil.

Turn off heat, and cover the pan.

Let sit for 12 minutes.

I also show you how to cleanly peel a hard boiled egg;

Put eggs in water.

Gently crack the shell all the way around by tapping it in the water.

Let stand for at least 5 minutes.

Start to peel the egg and look for the membrane underneath the shell.

Once you locate it, tear it then submerge the egg back in the water to try to get the water in between the membrane and the egg.

Slowly work the shell off with your finger between the membrane and the egg.

Voila!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids

so today i’m going to show you how to

i use for it and it comes out really

good uh and then i’m also going to show

you how to get the shell off at the end

too because sometimes that can be a bit

of a battle so

there’s many things you can make with a

boiled egg uh so i’m just gonna keep

this video fairly short and just show

you that and then we can string together

some things that we can make with a

boiled egg as well so i’ll make uh other

uh but before we do that i do have a dad

joke for you so

two eggs are boiling in a pot

one of the eggs says

wow it’s hot in here the other one says

whoa a talking egg

ah anyway let’s get started

gonna add

the water

this is about four cups

in this little saucepan i’m just gonna

boil a couple eggs this time

one

two

okay

and then i’m gonna go ahead and turn on

my

turn on my stove okay i’m gonna put it

on high

okay and then we need it to come to a a

rolling boil and that’ll probably take

about 10 minutes or so it all depends on

your stove for my stove it’ll take about

10 minutes to get that

that up to a rolling boil

okay so we’re just waiting for it to get

to a rolling boil it is starting to boil

um a little bit um and but one thing i

wanted to just point out to you real

quick

is the burner size uh see how my pan

matches this burner size

i didn’t put this pan on this big burner

because then you’d have a lot of wasted

heat on the outside right it’d be in the

center and these coils wouldn’t be doing

anything so you want to match the burner

uh with the pan size right if you if

you’re frying if you’re making pancakes

you’d probably use a skillet and you put

it on the bigger one or probably on the

one on the front

uh on this side but anyway okay uh so i

figured bring that to your

your attention don’t want to assume

okay and then so you see this uh it’s

starting to get into a rolling boil and

that’s what we want as soon as it gets

to a rolling boil

we’re going to turn off the heat

and then we’re going to put on this lid

and just let it set there so we’re just

going to turn off the heat put that on

and the egg will continue to cook the

eggs will continue to cook

but we want to do that for about 12

minutes so we’re really close you can

see it’s starting to

starting to be a rolling boil it’s when

these these bubbles are coming up and

they’re big bubbles right that’s called

a rolling boil

so we’re real close

i mean this is probably even good enough

but let’s wait just a little bit more

see that you can hear the eggs kind of

moving around because it’s

those bubbles are are knocking them

around so

okay i think that’s probably good so i’m

gonna go ahead and cut off the heat

and then i’m just gonna

cover this up

now i’m gonna set a timer for 12 minutes

so i’m putting on my timer i’m just

going to put if i hold it it goes up to

10

i’m going to put it at 12 minutes

and then i’m just going to hit start

and that’ll count down for me because i

just want that to sit there for about

that time so it cooks to a good texture

okay so my timer is counting down it’s

getting ready to

beep and i’m just going to turn that off

and i can remove this from the heat the

heat’s already been off for the last 12

minutes

but now this is going to go off

and

okay timer off so i’m just gonna remove

this from the heat

like that and then i’m actually gonna go

run it under some cold water

to stop those eggs from cooking because

they’re still cooking right now right

because that heat and it was boiling

everything’s still

still hot inside there so now we’re just

gonna run some uh cold water over them

okay so they’re still steaming we’re

just gonna pour out this hot water

okay and then just run some cold water

over

water’s still hot because the pan was

hot right

it’s not hot it’s warm right so you want

to get

get it where this is cool and the

water’s cool

all right so just like that and just let

those sit for for about five minutes

okay so the best way i know to uh

peel an egg good is you got to get to

that membrane right underneath the

underneath the eggshell so what i do is

i’ll crack it like this and i actually

keep it in the water and i kind of crack

it like that this is how i’ve had the

best luck anyway i’ve heard other people

with their their ways but i just

normally crack it all the way around

okay

just kind of crack it like that

and let it set to try to get some water

up in there because

really like i said you just get that if

you can get to that membrane

that’s the trick and then you just kind

of glide along and get

and uh

and the peel comes or the the shell

comes off pretty pretty easy that way so

let’s let that sit for about five

minutes

okay so this has been sitting in here

for a little while i said five minutes

but i ended up getting a phone call so

it’s been here for about 15 15 minutes

or so so now what you want to try to do

if you can

i’ll see if i can get a

shot of it see that membrane that’s what

you want to get to if you can get

underneath that

then everything else just kind of slides

off and i just keep it in the

in the water and just kind of work it

around did you see that that little

membrane right there

if you can get underneath that and you

can just kind of slide your

your finger underneath it you should

have pretty good luck here let me

kind of hard to show you while i’m doing

it but

and i think if you get that water

underneath there too that’s why i just

leave it in the water

see that it’s just kind of sliding off

i think you really only need to wait

about five minutes but

i think you waited longer it would

probably be easier too so it depends how

much time you have

because we’ve all tried to

feel an egg before and it comes out

horrible so so there you go that’s how

that came out you know still got a few

couple chunks but if you’ve ever seen

one that’s been massacred

that’s pretty good

all right so i hope that was helpful for

you uh you know eggs can come in pretty

handy and if you know how to hard boil

them and do them properly you know if

you

cut the heat you can have a what’s

called a soft boiled egg where the yolk

is still a little bit runny if you like

that um but if you’re gonna make like

egg salad sandwich you kind of want the

yolk to be cooked

uh and then

yeah you can make all kinds of different

things deviled eggs so

uh so those are the

the methods that i’ve used and had had

good success with so

i hope this was helpful for you thanks

for watching and god bless you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock