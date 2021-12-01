Get Daily Email
How To Make a Pumpkin Pie | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

How To Make a Pumpkin Pie | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

I’m gonna show you how I make a pumpkin pie

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to Make a Pumpkin Pie
Homemade crust;
4 cups of flour
1 Tsp Salt
1 1/3 cups of butter flavored shortening
Moisten with water

Pie filling;
1/2 of a cooked sugar pumpkin
1 – 29 ounce can of pumpkin
2 – 12 ounce cans of evaporated milk
4 large eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 Tsp salt
3 Tsp Cinnamon
1 Tsp Ginger
1 Tsp Cloves

Mix dry ingredients
Beat eggs
Stir in Pumpkin
Stir in dry ingredients
Stir in evaporated milk
425 Fahrenheit for 15 minutes
350 Fahrenheit for 45 – 55 minutes

Top with whipped cream!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids how’s everybody doing today
uh as promised i’m gonna show you how i
make a pumpkin pie you know
people have different ways of doing it
and i have my my way of doing it
uh i think it’s important to to be
well-rounded
learn how to do not only stuff around
the house but
you should know how to cook so i’m just
00:20
going to show you
what i’ve learned over the years so i’ll
00:23
be doing more cooking
segments as well on my channel but first
i have a dad joke for you
so what’s the best song to sing when
00:31
you’re preparing your turkey
all about that taste ah so you’re gonna
00:36
be singing that for
00:37
the rest of the day and maybe into
00:39
tomorrow so you’re welcome
uh so anyway let’s get started
okay as i mentioned uh before in a
00:48
previous video when i said i was going
00:49
to be making pumpkin pie the one thing
00:51
that i like to do with my pumpkin pie is
00:54
i like to add real pumpkin to it
00:56
you can make it completely from scratch
if you want i don’t i use
the can and then most pumpkin pie
01:03
recipes they’ve you know they come up uh
when you fill put the filling in the pie
01:08
crust it
01:10
kind of stays a little shallow so this
by adding a little bit of pumpkin it
01:14
adds some texture to the filling
and it also um makes it a little higher
01:18
so
01:19
uh yes you get a little more pie so so
01:22
what i do
01:23
is i just take a pumpkin this is called
01:26
a sugar pumpkin
01:27
kind of a smaller one and i cut it this
01:29
way you can cut it the other way this is
01:30
just how i do it
01:31
okay so we just cut it in half
okay and then you got those seeds in
01:45
there okay so we’re just going to scrape
01:46
out those seeds
01:48
and just put them in here you could cook
01:50
those if you want i have a video for
01:51
that right
01:53
so so we’re just going to scrape those
01:54
out
and i’ll get that all nice and clean
01:59
okay
i just scooped all of the all the seeds
02:08
out you want to get all that gunk out
02:10
and get all the kind of the slimy orange
02:12
stuff out
right for the most part get as much as
02:15
you can out
02:16
okay so we did that and then now you
02:18
take a pan like this
okay and i got about a half inch of
02:22
water in the bottom of that
02:24
okay i don’t know if you can probably
02:26
can’t see the water but there’s about a
02:27
half inch of water okay
and then you just take that and you take
02:31
your pumpkins
02:33
and you put them face down like that
okay
02:36
face down like that and then we’re gonna
02:39
put these in the oven
02:41
at 350 for about uh
02:45
40 minutes uh you know 30 to 40 minutes
02:48
depending on what texture you want
02:50
um i’ve i’ve been told that you can
02:51
actually i do this in the microwave i’ve
02:54
always done it i’m old school
02:55
i like to do it in the oven so um i’m
02:58
gonna go ahead and do that and we’ll
02:59
come back
so we have the the pumpkin uh
03:03
baking right now so now’s a good time to
03:06
go ahead and make our crust
03:07
you know you can use a crust uh a
03:10
pre-made crust
03:11
that’s fine too i like to make my own
03:13
crust because i
03:14
um yeah i i don’t know it’s
03:18
it’s a little more personal that way um
03:20
and i like the taste of my crust it had
03:22
i use
03:23
shortening um so it kind of makes it a
03:25
little flaky
03:26
um and i when i’m making it i always
03:28
make extra
03:30
for the crust because i always want to
03:32
have a little bit extra and then i
03:33
um put a little decoration on top of the
pumpkin pie
03:36
too so i bake that separate while the
03:38
pie is baking
03:40
um so anyway um
03:43
so when you whenever you’re baking you
03:46
want to mix
03:47
the dry ingredients so it’s important
03:49
when you paint when you read the
03:50
instructions
03:51
i’m a man and i’m reading the
03:52
instructions imagine that but it is
03:55
important to read the instructions
03:56
because they’re there in a certain order
03:58
so you want to follow it so
04:00
this one says you want to you want to
04:02
mix okay
04:03
for me again i’m making way more crust
04:06
than i actually need for two pies but
04:08
you’ll see why so it says four cups
04:11
of flour
okay and then a teaspoon of salt
04:28
okay and then you mix those together
04:31
okay you want to mix that real
04:32
good so that all the dry ingredients get
04:35
mixed together
04:36
right because if you don’t then you
04:37
might have a clump of salt if you kind
04:39
of you know might stick to the
04:41
butter or the shortening so you want to
04:43
mix all that up real good
04:45
i actually have this tool that i use um
04:49
it’s nice because it kind of you know
04:53
chops it all up and you and it works
04:55
really well for mixing that shortening
04:57
in here when we do that so
04:59
okay so
just want to make sure that salt’s all
05:05
mixed throughout that flour so it’s not
05:07
just
05:08
so it’s not in clumps okay
all right so it’s four cups of flour and
05:17
a teaspoon of salt
05:18
and then i’ve already measured this out
05:20
too this is my shortening it’s butter
05:22
flavored shortening
05:23
which makes it even better uh butter is
05:26
always good right
05:27
so um and then you add so this is one
05:29
cup of this
05:30
okay you can dump that in one and a
05:33
third cups
05:34
shortening okay so we can
05:38
mix mix all that up
05:41
and they say you want to get it to be
05:43
coarse crumbs so
05:45
after i do this for a little while it
05:47
probably take about
05:49
you know to get it really to the right
05:50
place we want to do it uh
05:52
probably five or ten minutes okay so
05:55
it’s just about where we
05:56
where we want it and it was like five to
05:58
ten five to ten minutes because
06:00
you want it to be coarse crumbs and all
06:02
i’m doing is i’m just using this tool
06:04
and i’m just pushing down on it i’m
06:05
going to come up close there and show
06:07
you
what it looks like so
06:13
all right so it’s coarse crumbs is what
06:15
how they call that so it’s all nice and
06:17
mixed
06:18
okay
all right so that’s just about done
06:26
there and then we go ahead um
06:29
now we’re gonna add
06:32
water slowly to this
06:35
okay so we just we have just a little
06:38
bit of water
06:40
to get it all to stick together a little
06:43
bit of water you don’t want to add too
06:44
much
okay so you just continue to add a
06:49
little bit of water at a time
06:52
it’s not going to take much you just
06:53
want to get that dough to
06:55
stick together okay just a little bit at
06:58
a time
getting close
07:33
if you just bought a across from the
07:36
store it’d be a lot easier
07:37
but again i just wanted to show you how
07:39
to do this so you have this as an option
07:43
yep we’re getting real close
07:45
now i’ve got just about the right amount
07:47
of water in my cup it looks like
07:55
so now you can see what that’s looking
07:57
like i’ve just been adding water to it
07:59
slowly and so it’s just all clinging
08:01
together
08:02
right and so and then i get my hands
08:04
involved here in just a second and pour
08:06
some flour out
08:07
on my cutting board and then
08:10
i’ll be able to kind of finish this up
08:12
make sure it’s all good and mixed
08:14
okay so i’ve just dumped it out on my
08:16
cutting board and now i can just kind of
08:18
start working it with my fingers
08:20
okay
to make sure everything’s all nice and
08:26
mixed looks pretty good i can always add
08:29
a little bit more water just do that you
08:31
know slowly
08:32
so you’re not you don’t want this to be
08:35
too moist
08:38
okay
okay it’s looking pretty good we’re just
08:47
about there you can
08:49
if you’ve never needed before this is
08:50
what kneading is you just
08:52
push it like that push it like that
08:55
push it like that turn it push it
08:59
okay that’s what kneading is
okay just about got it
09:07
and then now i’m making two pies okay so
09:11
i want to basically divide this in half
09:15
for my two pies
09:20
pretty close i got so much extra we’re
09:23
gonna be good so
09:24
um i’ll just set one of these off to the
09:26
side
09:28
and work the other one
09:34
okay
and then we can start start working on
09:44
rolling it all out okay
09:46
and you want to try to make it in a
09:47
circle because your pies
09:49
your bicycle brilliant right
but you want to kind of work it out like
09:57
that okay and then we’ll go ahead
10:01
and add a little flour onto the side
10:03
here that way i can grab from it i’m
10:05
just going to put that on my roller
10:07
and just work it out
10:16
so again you’re just kind of working
10:17
from the center and working it out
10:19
working all around like that
10:21
okay and then you know this is what this
10:24
is the pan we used for
10:26
years um but now um since we’ve gone to
10:29
some craft
10:30
uh shows over the years we picked up a
10:34
couple of nice ones made out of pottery
10:36
so we have two two ceramic
10:40
pie pans that we use now and so all you
10:42
do so this will help you know whether
10:44
you’re
10:45
got the right size or not so you want it
10:47
oversized because it’s going to come up
10:48
the sides
10:49
right so that looks about good so i’m
10:52
going to set this off to the side and
10:53
then you just take this
10:55
and you lift up and then you just roll
10:59
it forward
11:00
on your on your rolling pin okay
11:03
and now we can unroll it
11:12
okay
cut it off just a little bit
11:19
okay nice so and i think it’s
11:23
it’s kind of fun to add a little
11:25
character to it so you don’t you don’t
11:27
have to be perfect
11:28
on these edges right and so all you do
11:30
is just you just work your way around
11:32
and you pinch it with your fingers and
11:34
if you have a little extra just throw
11:35
that off to the side because we’re going
11:36
to use that
11:38
okay i ended up making these crusts a
11:41
little
11:42
thicker than i normally do which is fine
11:44
again
11:46
don’t get hung up on that too much okay
11:49
this one’s gonna
11:50
have some extra over here
and with this uh butter flavored
12:01
shortening you’re gonna love it because
12:03
it’s
12:03
it’s makes it flaky it’s real nice that
12:07
way
so okay
12:11
just about there and again i don’t worry
12:13
about it being too perfect i’m going to
12:14
bring that over there so you can see it
12:18
so that’s what mine looks like
12:22
right i think it’s fine though because
12:24
this adds character to it
12:26
so we’ll set that one aside and i’ll do
12:29
my other one
12:30
okay so i’m just finishing up um the
12:33
second pie crust because
12:35
the big can that we use it’s uh
12:38
what is it 29 ounce can of pumpkin
12:41
that’s gonna make two pies okay so you
12:43
need to make two crusts
12:44
okay so
12:48
again it doesn’t need to be perfect and
12:50
then see i have all this extra
12:52
dough and i’ll show you what we’re going
12:53
to do with that kind of a nice little
12:56
thing that we’re going to put on the top
12:57
at the end so
12:59
okay so we can just set those aside
13:02
that’s there and that’s there and uh
13:06
let’s see i can clean this up um
13:09
actually you know what i’m gonna go
13:10
ahead and make these
13:11
side things that i talked about and you
13:13
can be creative with this
13:15
i uh i normally just
13:18
um like i’ll make some leaves and i can
13:21
even do it
13:22
uh just by hand you know just kind of my
13:24
wife’s actually the crafty one when it
13:26
comes to that so
13:27
uh so anyway you can do whatever you
13:30
want
for the top or if you have a christmas
13:34
cookie cutter you can cut something out
13:36
from there
13:37
and then we just put that in a separate
13:39
pan when we bake the pies
13:41
okay okay so here’s what this looks like
13:45
all i’m doing is just
13:46
kind of cutting out a leaf okay
13:49
you can do it however you want free hand
13:51
whatever
13:52
that’s how i do it and then you just
13:55
take it and then you just put them
13:57
a line down the middle like that and
13:59
then you just make these little marks in
14:02
it so it looks like a leaf
14:05
and then we’re gonna bake several of
14:08
those
14:09
in this pan here
separately and then we’ll just put those
14:14
on at the top um
14:15
on the top of the pumpkin pie i usually
14:17
wait until
14:19
uh about halfway through um
14:22
before i actually add them to the to the
14:25
pie because you want to make sure that
14:26
they don’t sink in the pie because the
14:28
pie is kind of gooey at first
14:30
once the bite and once the pie is fairly
14:33
solid then you can put those on the top
14:35
after they’ve already kind of baked for
14:37
a little while too
14:38
okay so our pumpkin is cooked um
14:42
right still a little bit warm um and so
14:45
all you do with this is you just scrape
14:47
it out
14:47
okay we’re just gonna scoop it out from
14:50
here
14:51
and what this does the reason i like it
14:53
is because it adds
14:54
texture because those cans the canned
14:58
pumpkin
14:58
is uh pretty pureed however you’d say
15:02
that
let’s see this thing’s still a little
15:04
bit hot but um
15:06
yeah so this will add add some texture
15:08
so it does two things it adds a little
15:10
texture to your pie did i say texture
15:12
uh so so it’ll do that um and then it’ll
15:16
also
15:16
adds a little more filling for you too
15:18
because a lot of times pumpkin pie the
15:20
filling that they gave you
15:21
you know is still like a half an inch to
15:24
an inch
15:25
low and you could actually take on some
15:27
more filling so so this is all we do we
15:29
just scrape this out of here
15:31
just like that if you’ve ever made a
15:34
spaghetti squash it’s kind of similar to
15:36
that
okay and i usually only probably need
15:40
just uh one of the halves of the pumpkin
15:44
so i don’t usually use the other one
15:46
um because i think this is plenty
15:48
because again we’re using a whole can as
15:50
well
15:51
and then you just kind of mash that up
okay and it’s up to you how much you
16:00
wanna
16:01
you wanna add but i think you’ll like
16:03
this because
16:04
it’ll it’ll yeah it’ll make your
16:08
pie a little different than everybody
16:09
else’s if they’re just using a can
16:15
16:17
just use
16:18
a can and you could use
16:21
ready-made crust you know it’s all
16:24
depends on how far
16:25
you want to get in i want to get into
16:26
this but if you’re adding your own touch
16:28
to it it’s kind of fun to add your own
16:30
little things and you’ll see on my
16:31
spices i like to add extra cloves
16:33
and extra cinnamon um than what the
16:36
normal recipe
16:37
recipe calls for so okay let me finish
16:39
this up
16:41
16:42
again you don’t want to mash it up too
16:44
much
16:44
because you know you’re gonna turn it
16:46
into puree if you do that i like to
16:50
16:52
have it add a little flare to my pumpkin
16:54
pie so
16:55
so that’s what that looks like and we’re
16:56
just going to set that aside and we’ll
16:58
keep working on the rest of our
16:59
ingredients
17:00
okay so we’re ready to start making the
17:02
filling now i got everything prepared to
17:04
try to make this quick
17:05
for you and then i’ll have the recipe in
17:08
the description
17:09
of my video too so um just guess i go
17:12
too fast
17:12
so what we want to do again like i
17:15
mentioned earlier
17:16
you want to mix your dry ingredients
17:18
first and then your
17:20
wet ingredients separate and then you
17:22
pour them together
17:24
okay that way everything gets mixed
17:25
really good okay
17:27
so this one is we’re going to put one
17:30
and a half cups of sugar okay
17:33
in a bowl by itself the bowl is empty
17:35
okay
17:37
and then we want one teaspoon of salt
17:40
okay and kind of work it around a little
17:43
bit so
17:44
make your job easier when you
17:47
when you go to mix it right so i’m going
17:49
to just dump it in one pile
17:50
although you could okay and then three
17:53
teaspoons of cinnamon i add a little
17:55
extra cinnamon because i like cinnamon
17:58
you could add more or less depending on
17:59
what you like uh
18:01
and then ginger one teaspoon of ginger
18:04
okay and then
18:08
one teaspoon of cloves which is a little
18:10
more than the normal recipe calls for
18:13
i just like that the taste and smell of
18:16
cloves
18:17
you know if you ever have those pumpkin
18:20
pie
18:22
creamer and pumpkin pie everything these
18:24
days right
18:25
pumpkin spice um a lot of that comes
18:28
from the cloves
18:30
okay so now we’re just mixing it up
18:33
getting this all
18:34
nice spread around i got a fork
18:37
it’s a big fork that i like to use and i
18:39
just kind of work it
18:40
through it right and you can tell when
18:43
it’s all mixed
18:47
18:54
all right so it’s like that it’s all
18:56
kind of the same
18:57
brownish color so you can tell
19:00
that everything’s mixed pretty well okay
19:05
all right so we can set that aside for
19:07
now
19:09
and now we have four eggs
19:12
okay and you want to keep those separate
19:14
too so because you want to mix those
19:16
real good if you mix that with your
19:17
pumpkin they might not get
19:18
mixed really well right so so we just go
19:21
ahead and beat those
19:26
19:30
getting to the fun part now we can just
19:32
go ahead and add it to
19:33
the pumpkin that we had setting aside
19:35
that one that the real pumpkin
19:37
or i guess it’s all real pumpkin but the
19:39
pumpkin i cooked
19:40
so i have that together
19:44
i can
19:48
clean that off i can mix
19:51
those together
19:58
okay
mix that up really good and then now you
20:08
can add your
20:10
your pumpkin filling okay
20:14
out of the can it’s nice to have a
20:17
rubber spatula like this so you can get
20:19
it all out
20:24
kind of a darker color than what my
20:26
pumpkin looks like
20:34
okay so that’s that
20:37
just keep mixing that up good
20:46
and then we’re ready for the for the dry
20:49
ingredients
20:50
now
20:53
right make sure you kind of get it at
20:55
the bottom too make sure you get it all
20:57
nice and mixed
20:59
okay now we can add the dry ingredients
21:02
and you can kind of do this slowly just
21:04
to make sure everything gets mixed good
21:05
you can do a little bit at a time
21:07
did about half mix that in
21:19
okay now the other half
21:28
okay
and while you’re doing this so actually
21:33
before
21:35
before i did this before i started i
21:38
turned my oven to 425
21:40
because you want to preheat your oven so
21:42
that it’s ready to go
21:43
when once i uh add my pie filling
21:47
to these pies because you don’t want to
21:51
you don’t want to put it in an oven
21:53
that’s not heated up yet you want to
21:54
have it at 425 already waiting for you
21:58
you want to do that too early because
21:59
you don’t waste energy but um this
22:01
doesn’t take
22:02
very long as you can see it’s got some
22:05
nice texture in it i like it because
22:07
when you
22:09
add that extra
22:12
real pumpkin to it or the cooked pumpkin
22:15
it’s all real great okay
22:18
so then now we got to slowly add so this
22:21
is evaporated milk and all you do is
22:23
just use a like a can opener
22:26
you just poke a hole in one side poke a
22:28
hole in the other so it can actually
22:29
drain out
22:30
okay you want to have the hole over here
22:32
to to allow it to flow good
22:35
okay and you just
22:39
add i just add one can and get it nice
22:42
and mixed
22:42
and then i’ll add the second can
22:52
okay
this is seems kind of goopy when you
22:57
first do it so
22:59
it seems like it’s going to be too much
23:00
but once you get it all mixed in it’ll
23:02
be fine
23:12
okay and this is evaporated milk not
23:17
sweetened condensed milk because we
23:19
already have the sugar there’s a couple
23:20
different recipes this is evaporated
23:22
milk make sure you know what
23:23
what you’re putting in there okay
23:26
because the cans look pretty similar
23:33
okay and then we’ll add our other can
23:48
okay and i’ll finish mixing this up and
23:50
then we’ll go ahead and pour it in the
23:52
in the pie shells now we’re ready i just
23:56
mixed it all up and then
23:58
i’m just gonna use my uh rubber spatula
24:00
again to get it all out
24:02
i’ll try to do this so you can actually
24:04
see here hopefully it’s
24:05
not going to be too much of a mess you
24:08
want to kind of put about half
24:10
in one it’s going to splatter a little
24:12
bit too
24:13
right so you want to make sure you’re
24:15
filling them up about the same see those
24:17
chunks coming out in there that’s nice
24:19
that’s actually good that’s from the
24:21
cooked pumpkin
24:23
okay and you can see see
24:26
i’m still it’s still not filling it
24:28
completely up because
24:30
all the way up so i could have actually
24:31
added some more
24:33
um pumpkin if i wanted to
24:38
but anyway that’s about it so we’re
24:42
gonna go ahead and throw those in that
24:43
425 oven
24:45
and uh and we bake it for
24:49
uh let’s see so we bake it for 15
24:52
minutes at 425
24:54
and then and i’m going to throw in those
24:56
other that other little pan of those
24:58
leaves that i made too right alongside
25:00
them
25:01
uh so 425 for 15 minutes and then 350
25:05
for 45 minutes
25:07
and probably when there’s about probably
25:10
15 minutes left
25:12
so each time i’m going to set a timer
25:13
for when i’m going to do this to make it
25:15
easy right kind of dummy proof it for
25:17
you don’t just guess
25:18
because time gets away from you and oh i
25:19
forgot to put my leaves on
25:21
it’s not a big deal if you wait till the
25:22
very end to put those leaves on but um
25:24
so for the last 15 minutes
25:26
i’ll transfer those leaves to the top
25:29
and then
25:29
finish it up and i’ll show you what it
25:31
looks like at the end so i’m gonna go
25:33
put these in the oven
25:35
okay so the pies are in the oven
25:38
now it’s the perfect time to clean
25:42
so yeah it’s kind of nice to clean as
25:44
you go
25:45
um and so i’m gonna go ahead and clean
25:47
up the kitchen
25:48
uh while i’m waiting for my my pies to
25:51
cook that way when i’m done
25:53
i’ve got my pies and i don’t have a big
25:55
mess to clean up right it’s nice since
25:56
you’re kind of in the middle of it just
25:58
go ahead and clean as you go
25:59
and yeah and then you you’ll thank me
26:03
later when
26:03
you’re done and the kitchen’s clean you
26:05
got your pies okay
26:08
okay so just pulled the pies out of the
26:11
oven
26:12
there’s my leaf that i put on top with
26:14
about
26:15
uh 15 minutes to go i ended up cooking
26:18
them a little bit longer
26:20
than what i originally said the 45
26:22
minutes i added another 10 minutes
26:23
because
26:24
you can stick a knife down in the middle
26:26
and if you pull the knife out
26:28
um and there’s still um some pumpkin
26:31
kind of
26:31
clunk clinging to it you want to let it
26:33
go a little bit longer so
26:34
that’s just one way to test it but you
26:36
can tell i’ve baked enough of these over
26:38
the years that um
26:39
that this is good it’s still a little
26:41
bit jiggly but so you want to let it
26:43
cool for about
26:44
about two hours and i mean you can eat
26:46
them hot but they’re going to be
26:47
you know it’s going to take a little
26:48
while for them to set so
26:51
anyway thanks for watching and i hope
26:53
you have a nice thanksgiving god bless
26:56
you

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

