How To Make a Pumpkin Pie | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

How to Make a Pumpkin Pie
Homemade crust;
4 cups of flour
1 Tsp Salt
1 1/3 cups of butter flavored shortening
Moisten with water
Pie filling;
1/2 of a cooked sugar pumpkin
1 – 29 ounce can of pumpkin
2 – 12 ounce cans of evaporated milk
4 large eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 Tsp salt
3 Tsp Cinnamon
1 Tsp Ginger
1 Tsp Cloves
Mix dry ingredients
Beat eggs
Stir in Pumpkin
Stir in dry ingredients
Stir in evaporated milk
425 Fahrenheit for 15 minutes
350 Fahrenheit for 45 – 55 minutes
Top with whipped cream!
Photo credit: Shutterstock