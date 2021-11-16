Get Daily Email
How To Make Coffee | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

How To Make Coffee | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

John with caffe ‘darte’ shows you how to make drip coffee, k-cup coffee, french press coffee

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to Make Coffee

John with Caffe ‘Darte’ shows you how to make;
Drip coffee
K-cup coffee
French Press coffee

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey kids how’s everybody doing today
00:02
nice to see you again
00:04
uh so today i’m gonna show you how to
00:05
make coffee
00:07
um and i’m actually gonna be including
00:09
another dad a friend of mine
00:11
um john he works for a local roaster
00:13
here in the seattle area
00:15
named called cafe darte and they
00:18
actually make my favorite coffee
00:19
it’s called meaning of life cafe d’arte
00:23
and we’re actually going to be doing in
00:24
conjunction with this we’re actually
00:26
doing a giveaway
00:27
of a hundred bags of meaning of life
00:31
um to 100 individuals you have to enter
00:34
on my instagram though so go there for
00:36
the details
00:37
um you get a bag and you get a bag and
00:40
you get it back i always wanted to say
00:41
that you know
00:43
anyway so hopefully you know 100 bags is
00:45
a decent amount obviously
00:46
can’t give a bag to everybody but at
00:48
least we’ll be able to to hit
00:50
quite a few of you um and so john has
00:53
been in the coffee industry for about 25
00:55
years i’ve been friends with him for
00:57
about seven years he’s a great guy he’s
00:58
a dad as well and
01:00
his kids are similar in age to mine a
01:02
little bit younger but
01:03
um and yeah we instantly became friends
01:08
um and he’ll share a little bit about
01:09
that with you in the video
01:11
he’s going to actually share how to make
01:12
drip coffee but then also
01:14
how to use a k-cup uh yeah how to how to
01:18
make coffee with the k-cup and then also
01:20
a french press which is pretty cool i
01:22
told john i said i think you included so
01:24
much
01:25
information i probably could have cut it
01:27
up into three different videos but
01:28
anyway so he kind of went above and
01:30
beyond
01:32
and then also at the end of this too
01:33
when john’s done then i’m going to show
01:35
you we
01:35
actually went on a tour of their place
01:37
and it i’m just going to show you a
01:38
couple quick clips of that
01:40
where i have the actual beans before
01:42
they’re roasted in my hands
01:44
and then all the bags in the background
01:46
and then show what it looks like when
01:48
those beans have been roasted and they
01:49
come out and there’s
01:51
steam coming out it’s pretty cool so
01:53
i’ll include that and before we wrap up
01:54
at the end
01:56
um but before we do all this i got a dad
01:58
joke for you
01:59
so the sheriff was gonna arrest the
02:02
coffee bean
02:03
and the coffee bean said i’m just a bean
02:06
on what grounds ah anyway here’s john
02:11
hey rob thanks for having me i’m so
02:13
excited to be here today
02:15
you know how much i love talking about
02:16
coffee and i have a passion for it so
02:19
to be able to show some of your viewers
02:21
some tips on how to make great coffee
02:23
it’s super important to me and i’m
02:25
excited so thank you so much
02:27
you know kind of a fun story real quick
02:29
when we met
02:31
was years ago and you and i were doing a
02:33
coffee tasting
02:34
and i remember that you know we brought
02:36
we brought donut holes for
02:39
the customers and we brought a bunch of
02:41
different coffees for them to try
02:43
and you and i were waiting as people
02:45
were coming through the line and they
02:47
were testing the coffee
02:48
we kept looking at the donut holes
02:50
because we were hoping that some would
02:51
be left over for you and i
02:53
uh not that we needed them or i
02:55
certainly didn’t but
02:56
we were hoping there’d be a few left
02:58
over and there was and so we had a
02:59
couple donut holes at the end of the
03:00
facing but
03:02
what i remember about that day when i
03:03
first met you is just you were a special
03:05
person
03:06
you are a very special person and i knew
03:08
it from that day
03:09
we hit it off fairly quickly you know i
03:11
have a couple of kids
03:12
my daughter michaela my son spencer you
03:15
have children
03:17
and we talked about our family and how
03:19
important they were
03:20
we talked about our kids and all their
03:22
accomplishments and we were just so
03:24
proud of them so i remember that day and
03:26
and i appreciate you so so anyway i hope
03:29
today to share
03:30
some tips in the coffee business
03:33
how to make really good coffee at home i
03:35
know some of your your viewers have
03:36
different brewing methods
03:38
so i’ve set up a couple here and we’ll
03:40
just kind of walk
03:42
through them i think the most important
03:44
thing to remember
03:45
as you can tell we’re coming from our
03:46
training room i’m with cafe darte
03:49
we’re a roaster and we have been for
03:50
over 35 years
03:52
this is one of our training and
03:53
education rooms where we teach people
03:55
how to
03:56
not only make traditional brewed coffee
03:58
but to do espresso
04:00
and espresso shots but we do a lot of
04:02
training on people when it comes to the
04:04
brood side of it
04:05
and so i thought today would be a good
04:07
opportunity to share a few of those
04:09
things for you
04:10
and the most important thing is is pick
04:12
a good roaster
04:14
there are a lot of good roasters out
04:15
there you might find a local roaster in
04:17
your area
04:18
and everybody does a little bit
04:20
different so find a good roaster number
04:22
one
04:23
number two find the coffee that fits
04:25
your your taste profile
04:27
if you’ve never had coffee before start
04:29
off with something light
04:30
like a light roast which is a little
04:33
more light on your tongue and on your
04:34
palette
04:35
not too dark or offensive to your
04:37
palette and you can go to a kind of a
04:39
medium roast
04:40
which is what our meaning of life is
04:42
i’ll be demonstrating today and i know
04:43
rob that’s one of your favorites
04:44
is our meaning of life and then you can
04:47
go to a darker one so
04:48
find a good roaster pick what kind of
04:51
coffee works best for you
04:53
and then after that it’s about storing
04:55
the coffee and using the coffee so
04:57
you know storing the coffee in a sealed
04:59
tight air container
05:01
is what we recommend don’t you don’t put
05:03
it in the freezer
05:04
no refrigerator just airtight container
05:07
try to use the coffee within
05:09
you know 20 days i mean if you use it
05:11
after 20 days is it still going to be
05:13
okay
05:14
most likely it will but we recommend
05:16
trying to use it up in 20 days i think
05:18
that way you get the best freshness and
05:21
then start off with really good
05:23
fresh water if you have filtered water
05:25
that’s the best
05:27
we use tap water too every once in a
05:29
while so you’re fine with that you’ll
05:30
still get a good taste profile
05:32
so let’s get into some of the brewing
05:33
methods for you
05:36
okay so let’s talk about the traditional
05:38
brewing method which i think is the most
05:40
commonly used method at home i know my
05:42
mom still uses the mr coffee and she’s
05:44
in her 80s and she thinks it’s the best
05:46
so
05:47
mr coffee cuisinart whatever it might be
05:50
these home brewers work really well
05:52
so in our business there’s kind of a
05:54
golden cup rule
05:55
and it comes down to a recipe of how
05:57
much water to use
05:59
and how many ounces of coffee so we
06:01
think the best recipe is about 64 ounces
06:04
of water
06:05
with two ounces of coffee now this
06:07
machine is a 12 cup
06:09
and it not only says it on the decanter
06:11
but it says it on the side so you know
06:13
exactly where to fill
06:14
that decanter is about 58 ounces of
06:17
water
06:17
and that’ll work you’re always going to
06:19
adjust your coffee a little bit to your
06:21
taste profile
06:22
kind of going back to what we talked
06:23
about earlier do you like like coffee or
06:25
dark coffee so
06:26
the first thing you want to make sure is
06:28
you pick the right filter i noticed in
06:30
the store
06:30
the other day that there’s filters that
06:32
are for one to two cup or four to six
06:34
cup
06:35
and you want to make sure that you
06:36
really get the right one for a 12 cup so
06:39
pick the right filter number one make
06:41
sure you have the right coffee
06:43
meaning of life this is ground for drip
06:46
there are a lot of different grinds that
06:47
you can get so if you’re ordering it
06:49
online
06:49
or picking it up uh you know don’t get
06:52
fresh
06:53
crunch press grind or espresso grind you
06:55
want to make sure it’s
06:56
grind or ground for drip coffee that
06:59
works the best
07:00
and then have a measure i think that’s
07:02
the key is at home
07:04
i’ve talked to a lot of people and they
07:05
say well i i usually put in
07:07
you know four tablespoons or six
07:10
tablespoons and they’re not really sure
07:11
the right amount so
07:13
if you’re using a tablespoon you want to
07:15
scoop in
07:16
about 10 tablespoons into the filter
07:20
and they don’t have to be heaping they
07:21
can just be leveled off
07:23
10 tablespoons is about the equivalent
07:25
to one
07:26
cup so if you don’t have a tablespoon
07:28
you can find a cup
07:30
and if you just put ground coffee in
07:31
there level it off
07:33
that’s the perfect amount of grounds for
07:35
this
07:36
amount of water so let’s go ahead and
07:38
open up this machine
07:39
they’ve got a brew basket a plastic brew
07:42
basket inside so we’ll leave that in
07:43
there
07:44
we’ll go ahead and put our coffee that’s
07:46
already got our coffee grounds coffee
07:48
filter in there as well
07:50
then we’re going to pour the water in
07:51
and the key with these machines is
07:53
sometimes if you turn it on too
07:55
soon and you get called away the kids
07:57
are bugging you you get distracted
07:59
it starts to actually heat up so you
08:01
want to wait before you turn it on
08:03
and you want to get your water in there
08:05
first so i’m going to go ahead and put
08:06
in about the 58 ounces of water
08:09
we’ll get that poured in there real
08:10
quick
08:13
and again filtered water if you can find
08:15
it
08:16
that’s the best the reason why i like
08:19
this machine for me
08:20
is that you get the best extraction out
08:23
of it
08:24
because the water is in contact with the
08:26
grounds for a longer period of time
08:28
say three to five minutes when it’s
08:29
brewing and you’re able to get all of
08:32
the flavor and all of the profile
08:34
you know kind of saturated in that
08:36
coffee filter for
08:37
what i think is the best cup so we’re
08:40
going to close the lid
08:41
we’re going to turn this guy on and
08:43
it’ll start burning
08:46
okay so another really popular brewing
08:48
method is
08:49
the keurig the home keurig system and i
08:52
like these systems
08:53
and it’s super convenient it’s super
08:55
fast
08:56
if you don’t want to make a full pot of
08:58
coffee and it’s just you
08:59
i think this works out really well again
09:02
i the trick here for me is to
09:03
pick the right coffee there are a lot of
09:06
different take-ups that you can find
09:08
out there i’m going to use of course our
09:10
favorite is our meaning of life picked
09:12
up
09:12
this is a medium to dark roast i think
09:14
it works well in here
09:16
but because we’re only talking about
09:18
anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of water
09:20
if you remember you learned from the
09:22
last time on the on the root system that
09:24
it’s all about water to coffee ratio
09:28
and with this system you can only use 6
09:30
to 12 ounces of water so
09:32
you don’t get a lot of water and the
09:35
water’s not in contact with the grounds
09:37
for very long because
09:38
you know this will brew in about 45-50
09:40
seconds the other thing is
09:42
you can only get so much coffee in this
09:44
little cup you can get 11 grams in here
09:47
so it it may make a good taste profile
09:50
cup of coffee for you if you find that
09:53
whatever you’re using is a little too
09:54
weak
09:55
then find the darker k-cup and that
09:57
might work for you now i’m going to use
10:00
a demo machine here that we use in the
10:01
hotels so this only does eight ounces
10:04
but
10:05
here it makes a ton of different
10:06
machines all the way from
10:08
six ounces to 12 ounces they have a
10:10
water reservoir on the side
10:12
so you don’t have to fill it up every
10:13
time again pretty cool system
10:16
so let me just demonstrate how this
10:17
works you know take your cake up
10:20
on this unit you go ahead and just open
10:22
it up by pressing the button
10:24
some you just lift the handle and put
10:26
our cake up in there
10:28
close it that opens up the lid to the
10:31
water reservoir
10:32
and then i just go ahead and add my 10
10:34
ounces there’s
10:36
there’s a fill line in here so i know
10:37
exactly where to stop
10:40
tells me where to stop right there close
10:43
the lid
10:44
and hit the brew button in about 50
10:47
seconds
10:48
you’ll get a great cup of coffee okay
10:50
the last brewing method for you guys to
10:52
try at home
10:53
is called french press now i know this
10:55
looks super fancy and it is
10:57
it’s kind of cool this is a french press
10:59
unit right here
11:00
i picked the the coolest one that i
11:02
could find that we had which is
11:04
of course the gold one but they make
11:06
different
11:07
types and different sizes you can have a
11:09
little eight cup all the way up to a big
11:12
french press like this they’re
11:13
relatively inexpensive and it’s kind of
11:15
a neat way to serve
11:16
coffee at home you know maybe you’re
11:18
trying to impress somebody
11:20
you’re having your dad over you want to
11:21
make them a really good cup of coffee
11:23
you know this would definitely impress
11:25
your dad so
11:26
let me show you how this works i’ve got
11:28
a tea kettle here that i’ve
11:30
brewed the coffee to about 200 degrees
11:32
so
11:33
that’s what you want to use is good hot
11:35
water in the french press
11:36
i’ve got our ground coffee here which is
11:38
our meaning of life but this is ground
11:40
for french press which is much
11:42
different it’s a much coarser grind
11:44
because we’re just going to put it right
11:46
into the french press
11:47
and plunge it which i’ll show you in a
11:49
minute so let’s get to measuring this
11:51
out
11:51
we’ll take our top off the french press
11:53
here
11:55
and good we have a tablespoon we’re
11:57
going to use eight
11:58
of these scoops for this particular
12:01
group
12:05
now our bag actually talks about how
12:08
many
12:09
scoops to use per uh water remember we
12:12
talked about earlier
12:13
the ratio between coffee and water so
12:16
this is really important
12:18
so we’re at six here we’re going to do
12:20
seven
12:22
and then let’s get up to number eight so
12:25
there’s our eight tablespoons
12:27
of coffee we’re going to take our hot
12:29
water which is ready here
12:31
now this is going to be about 32 ounces
12:33
of water which is perfect
12:34
for eight tablespoons and as you pour
12:37
the water
12:38
in you want to really try and get all
12:40
those grounds
12:41
saturated as best you can that’s when
12:43
you’re going to get the best extraction
12:45
out of this
12:47
fill this up
12:52
just about there i’m trying to get all
12:53
the grounds covered in water if not
12:56
i do have a spoon ready there we go
13:02
i think it’s good to take a spoon if you
13:04
have one and really kind of
13:06
mix in the grinds the grounds i always
13:08
get confused between grinds and grounds
13:11
but it’s coffee so it doesn’t matter
13:13
it’s in the cup we’re good
13:14
get that all saturated in there best we
13:17
can
13:18
take your plunger set it on top now
13:21
don’t push down yet
13:22
you want to wait about three to four
13:24
minutes really let that
13:26
coffee and the water saturate in there
13:29
for a while
13:31
after about three to four minutes you
13:32
want to then plunge your coffee
13:34
and that’s simply just taking your
13:35
plunger here and i think this is so cool
13:38
it starts to push
13:39
the coffee grounds down and look how
13:42
beautiful that looks
13:43
i mean that coffee that just rises to
13:45
the top as the grounds go down
13:49
and you want to get that all the way
13:51
down as far as you can
13:53
gives you a little bit of resistance
13:54
because you’re pushing down those grinds
13:59
but the flavor and the body and the
14:01
aroma
14:02
is incredible and you know i think i’m
14:04
just going to grab a cup
14:06
right out of this and i hope
14:09
that you guys learned something today
14:10
about brewing coffee
14:12
and the techniques for growing coffee so
14:15
enjoy your coffee
14:16
and cheers to you all
14:40
[Music]
14:42
god
15:06
[Music]
15:09
okay wasn’t that cool i hope you enjoyed
15:12
it and i hope it was uh helpful to you
15:14
again it might have been a little more
15:15
information than
15:16
than what you needed if you’re just
15:17
trying to figure out how to use a drip
15:18
coffee maker but he does kind of go into
15:20
the little details that
15:22
some of the finer points of what makes a
15:24
good cup of coffee so
15:25
anyway thanks for watching and god bless
15:27
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

