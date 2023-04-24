How to Make Her Crave You Over Anyone Else

Single women have more attention than ever.

To win their heart, it’s no longer enough to be a good guy. You have to be the best guy for her.

That’s not as impossible as it sounds.

Below, I’ll recommend three powerful steps to win a woman’s heart and make her want you over anyone else.

1. Give Her A Unique Experience

Most modern men are giving women the same uninspiring experience.

They match on Tinder or slide in the DMs. They use an opening line she’s heard before. They offer to take her for drinks, food or a date at his place.

You can do better than that.

The first way to give her a unique experience is to approach her in the real world. Sure, some drunk guys will hit on her at the bar, but barely anyone is bold enough to try and meet her in the daytime. This is so rare nowadays that it’ll make an immediate impact on her.

If you can approach her respectfully and create a strong connection, there’s every chance she’ll be telling her friends about this super-romantic moment.

More importantly, she’ll often feel more comfortable meeting you for a date than all the strangers in her DMs. She already knows she has chemistry with you. She’s already seen that you have the confidence to approach her during the daytime. These factors go a long way with women who don’t like taking risks on complete strangers.

…

The second way to give her a unique experience is to propose a unique date. This is a risk if it’s some high-effort activity that she’s not sure if she likes. But what if it was something you know she’d really enjoy?

When you meet women in the real world, you can have a deeper conversation before asking her out. It’s easier to find out what she likes to do and pitch potential date ideas when standing in front of her. She can’t ghost you for saying the wrong thing as she could on an app.

On my first date with an ex-girlfriend back in 2009, I turned up at her house in a suit with a rose and a picnic. This wasn’t as much of a risk because we’d talked about how she’d love that when I first met her at the bar.

In 2014, I took my first-ever Tinder date to watch the sunset with Prosecco because her Instagram grid was flooded with both of these things.

We live in an era where you can easily find information about your dates on their social media profile. Take advantage of this!

…

The final way to give a unique experience is to be a masculine charismatic man. There are fewer men like this than ever.

To show off your masculine side, organise every aspect of the date. Tell her what you’re going to do and what she needs to bring. If she doesn’t like your idea, she’ll tell you. But she’ll usually appreciate your assertiveness and go with the flow.

Generating charisma is as simple as not filtering yourself. Speak and behave as if you know this woman will love you for who you are. Give her the authentic experience of you.

…

2. Be A Mystery

You may have heard that women like mysterious men. But maybe you’re not sure why or what that means…

A bit of mystery is great because women love the ups and downs of a romance developing.

If they immediately know what you’re all about, they can categorize you and will get bored pretty quickly. There’s no need to invest in you if there are dozens of guys in her DMs just like you.

Being somewhat mysterious forces her to invest if she wants to learn more about you. When done right, it’ll make her wonder about you when you’re not around — and this is key to making her crave you.

…

A big part of being mysterious is not over-sharing. It’s not as if you have to lie about your life. Just let her discover your strengths, rather than bringing them up unprompted.

If she does ask questions, you can build her curiosity by giving playful non-answers until she’s desperate for the truth. When you’re not champing at the bit to reveal your amazing strengths, she’s going to wonder why. Such mystery gives her a sense of not knowing what will happen next and that can be addictive.

This only really works when you have a lot of cool things going on in your life. If you are just like every other guy in her DMs, it’s a lot tougher to be mysterious or craved by women.

With that said, you’ll often appear mysterious if you’re a confident man and it’s not obvious why. Most people base their confidence on their outside circumstances. If you’re not a particularly rich or handsome guy with tons of charisma, that can often make you more alluring.

…

3. Be Unavailable

It’s impossible to crave someone if they’re always available to you. Obsessions are built in the moments we don’t have something.

That’s why it’s key to give your lover the gift of your absence.

You can increase her cravings for you by not replying to her texts or calls during this time too. This adds a drop of doubt to your relationship, which will make her crave you even more.

That doesn’t mean you should be sitting at home ignoring her messages. In an ideal world, you’ll be so busy with other projects that you don’t spot her texts for hours.

Your absence creates more mystery within your romance, especially when it’s not clear what you’re doing. It creates a contrast that makes her appreciate the good times even more. Hopefully, it makes her fight harder for her next chance to see you.

Provided you made a strong emotional impact during your time together, this will skyrocket her cravings for you to intense new levels.

…

If you're the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman's attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women.

Photo credit: Baran Lotfollahi on Unsplash