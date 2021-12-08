How to Respectfully Break Up With Someone

We all know that breaking up with someone is not an easy task. Whether you are the one initiating or receiving the breakup, it can be a complex process because there are so many emotions involved.

The worst part of the whole thing is saying goodbye — but what if you could do it in a way that would make both parties feel good about themselves and their decision?

In this article, we will explore how to break up with someone gracefully so they will thank you for doing them such as favor.

“Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can come together.” — Unknown

The Process

Be honest about your feelings

Do you really want to break up? If not, then you are probably doing it for the wrong reasons.

If your answer is “yes,” remember that this person deserves to know why you want to end things between the two of you — be honest about how much they mean to you and what made them so special in the first place.

When breaking up with someone who means a lot to us because we have invested significant time into being together, it might get even harder emotionally but try your best not to let yourself down just yet.

Prepare yourself mentally before initiating such a conversation

It is essential to prepare yourself mentally before initiating such a conversation, either by writing down the things you want to say or practicing them in front of a mirror.

Letting the person know why is important because this will help your partner understand if they were wrong or right, what went wrong between the two of you, and avoid further issues in the future.

Let the other person know you’re going to break up with them and why

It would be best if you were not afraid to let them know that you are going to break up — do it in a kind and respectful way.

Breaking up with someone does not necessarily mean cutting all ties with each other forever; it can also simply imply having some space from one another for a while before making any decisions about your relationship status.

Be sure to give specific reasons as to why you want to end things rather than leaving their imagination running wild with possibilities that could only make the situation worse (and more awkward).

Do not make accusations or blame them for anything

Do not make any accusations or blame them for anything — this will only hurt you more in the process.

Be kind and specific about what went wrong between the two of you instead; let your partner know that they are a wonderful person, but it is simply time to go separate ways right now because their qualities do not match with yours.

There was no spark among the two of you anymore and so on. It might sound like overkill, yet it does help both parties understand each other better, which can save your friendship at least.

Give them time after the breakup

After you break up with someone, let them have some time to process everything so they can fully understand what happened and how their life will look like after the breakup, especially if things were happening between you two for an extended period of time.

Leaving right away could leave your ex-partner feeling rushed or forced into making quick decisions about their future which might result in negative even though that was not your goal at all.

Doing this gives space to both parties allowing everyone involved to feel good about themselves and how they handled the situation instead of rushing through everything without thinking straight just because there is an urge to get over the whole thing as soon as possible.

Be kind and understanding of their reactions

Please do your best to be nice about it all so they can move on with no hard feelings at all. This will ensure that there won’t be any bad blood between you two in case things do change around later down the road again.

Be polite and understanding of their reactions because this breakup has happened for reasons beyond just having grown apart or not feeling right together as a couple anymore.

People’s lives sometimes take different paths than others, which may make it challenging to stay committed towards one another without both parties truly wanting to continue moving forward with one another.

This breakup may have happened for reasons beyond just having grown apart or not feeling right together as a couple anymore, and their reactions will be intense enough without any negative influence from you, the person breaking up with them.

Clarity

Make sure that you are clear about what will happen next, such as how you’ll stay friends or if there’s a timeline for when things should end.

When ending things, try suggesting staying friends if possible (if such a thing was already on the table).

This can help you both feel good about yourself and each other while making sure that there will be no drama between the two of you in the future.

Do not let this person keep your best things; they deserve to have their own life without having to worry about what’s yours anymore. Do not make any promises if it feels wrong — at least for now.

If someone wants to remain friends with us after breaking up, we are often excited because it seems like a great idea; yet sometimes staying friends is simply impossible or too complicated even when we really want it.

If keeping your friendship intact was one of your goals along then do everything in order to make it work but try not making any promises if you do not feel confident enough about your future together.

End on a positive note

You could tell them that this isn’t goodbye forever and that it was nice getting to know each other and so on.

Ending things on a positive note can help your ex-partner feel better about the whole situation, and it will make them more likely to want to be friends with you in the future if that was one of your goals when breaking up.

It also helps both parties see each other as good people regardless of what’s happening between them at this moment in time, which is another reason why ending things nicely might be beneficial for everyone involved.

“Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.” — Unknown

In conclusion

The bottom line is that you don’t have to rush things way too much and that it’s ok for these kinds of conversations to be complicated.

In conclusion, we can say that breaking up is not always easy, and the process might take longer than expected.

Yet if both people involved honestly want what’s best for each other, then they will find a way through this challenging time in order to remain friends or at least respect one another, after all, is said and done.

Photo credit: iStock