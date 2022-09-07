How to Respond When Friends Ask, “Are you okay?”

Hey friend. Thank you so much for checking in on me, it really means a lot. I want you to know that I am doing okay. I have my good days and my bad days, but overall I am holding up. I am grateful for my support system, including you.

When things get tough, I always remember that I am not alone and that there are people who care about me. I also try to take things one day at a time. Some days are harder than others, but I know that each day is a new opportunity to make things better. I am grateful for them. I listen to their advice and it helps me make hard decisions in life.

The Answer is No until you Ask.

When it comes to mental health, it’s important to have a support system. If you’re feeling down, it’s great to have friends who will check in on you and make sure you’re doing okay.

However, sometimes your friends can over-reach or interfere if you seem to be doing better than them for their own sanity. It’s okay. Deep breath and move on.

It’s important to remember that they are just looking out for you and that you don’t have to explain yourself to them. We all have priorities and things to do in our own life, so prioritize who to respond and always be being nice. We don’t burn bridges. We take a step back and move on.

The best thing to do is take things one day at a time. Some days will be harder than others, but know that each day offers new opportunities for growth. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help if you need it. There are plenty of people who care about you and want to see you succeed.

