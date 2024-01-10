Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Spot the Red Flags (Before It’s Too Late!)

How to Spot the Red Flags (Before It’s Too Late!)

by Leave a Comment

 

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Recognizing Patterns in Relationships

When reflecting on past relationships, it’s essential to identify signs that something might have been amiss. What cues did you miss or choose to ignore? Let’s explore these aspects without the distraction of time codes.

Unconscious Patterns: The Repeating Disaster

One woman shares her experience of unconsciously choosing men who turn out to be disasters. She questions whether it’s a lack of recognition or a deliberate choice. The speaker highlights the importance of understanding patterns and delving into the reasons behind repetitive choices.

Analyzing Early Signs and Behaviors

To break the cycle, it’s crucial to analyze early signs and behaviors. Were there red flags that went unnoticed? The speaker encourages a retrospective forensic analysis of past relationships to identify patterns. This self-awareness is key to breaking harmful cycles.

Taking Responsibility for Detection

Acknowledging that certain behaviors might not have been apparent due to past experiences, the speaker emphasizes the need to take responsibility for future detection. Engaging with trusted individuals and seeking their perspectives on relationships can provide valuable insights.

Building a Healthy Framework

For those who may lack a reference point for healthy relationships, the speaker suggests actively seeking external guidance. Whether through informative videos, podcasts, or conversations with trusted friends, creating a new framework for understanding healthy relationships is crucial.

Gut Checks and Healthy Models

Encouraging individuals to perform “gut checks,” the speaker emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with people who embody healthy relationship models. Seeking input from those with experience can help in recognizing when things feel off and creating a healthier, more informed perspective.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Taking Control of Your Love Life

In conclusion, the speaker directs viewers to a free training called “Dating with Results,” designed to provide a roadmap for those seeking a fulfilling love life. Taking control and actively working towards a healthier relationship mindset is key, and the training offers practical insights for achieving this goal.

**Closing Note**

Thanks for watching! If finding your person is a priority for you this year, visit datingwithresults.com for the free training and embark on a journey toward a more fulfilling love life.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x