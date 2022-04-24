How to Stop Walking on Eggshells With Your Wife

My wife said A. I said B. We got into a fight. I got angry. I said some things I wasn’t proud of.

We went to sleep that night on opposite sides of the bed.

The next morning, I felt like a scared kid, afraid of even saying hello to her. Would she bark at me, ignore me, or something else? Man, was I walking on eggshells.

Do you walk on eggshells with your wife?

This is what I call the morning after kitchen scenario. The morning after a fight. You’re uncertain if you should move toward her or away from her.

Maybe you even go to a pros & cons list in your head.

Well, if I move toward her, maybe we can make up. But she might just need more space.

And if I move away from her, then I can just go to work and not worry about it. But then I might carry this weight with me all day. Or even worse, we’ll fight over text throughout the day.

After a fight with your partner, do you wonder, how do I make things better?

A lot of times, we focus on her.

How’s she going to respond?

What will be the best move to help her calm down?

Will talking help or make things worse?

It’s a form of walking on eggshells. A way of saying to one’s self, damn, I better not make the wrong move. I don’t want to upset her further.

Do you try not to upset your wife?

The problem with walking on eggshells is that you’re unable to create what you actually want, which is safety and calm.

It makes sense why you’d walk on eggshells. You don’t want to make things worse.

But you can’t bring safety to your relationship if you’re not feeling safe within yourself. And walking on eggshells is anything but safe for a guy.

You know as well as I that women are like energy radars. If you’re not feeling safe, she’s going to know before you even say a word. And if you’re not feeling safe, steady, and strong, that inherently deprives her of the qualities she looks to you most for – strength and steadiness.

How do I bring strength and steadiness to my marriage when she’s coming at me?

First, stop walking on eggshells.

Second, notice what’s happening inside of you.

Third, get yourself safe.

And fourth, check out the video below to get the rest of the roadmap.

If you’re walking on eggshells, you’re essentially betraying yourself. Sure, maybe you have good intentions.

But there’s a huge canyon between intention and impact.

The impact on your partner of you walking on eggshells is her being deprived of all the things she wants from you – calm and courage.

When you instead get calm, and take responsibility for your own well-being, you’re in a much greater position of strength to take care of her.

Are you ready to stop walking on eggshells with your partner?

