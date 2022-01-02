Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How To Take Your Power Back When He Won’t Commit [Video]

How To Take Your Power Back When He Won’t Commit [Video]

It’s easy for people to not want to commit while still craving the comfort of keeping you around.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Tired of being trapped in limbo when someone doesn’t know what they really want? It’s easy for people to not want to commit while STILL craving the comfort of keeping you around. If you’re stuck in this trap, listen to this NOW . . .

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
when is the right time to walk away if
00:01
he doesn’t want to commit i was seeing a
00:03
guy that i really like for a year and
00:04
four months the problem is that he
00:06
doesn’t want to let me go and still
00:08
doesn’t want to commit either i don’t
00:10
know what to do with this situation
00:12
rent
00:14
time
00:15
no one
00:17
can hold you
00:19
anywhere he didn’t put you in a cage
00:22
and say i just can’t let you go i’m
00:25
sorry the victim is me i just can’t let
00:28
you go while i lock you in this cage
00:31
over here i’m the one who’s suffering i
00:33
just i can’t commit i just can’t let you
00:36
go i’m the victim here
00:39
stop allowing that to blind you to
00:42
what’s actually going on the story here
00:45
is not that you have someone who’s so
00:47
into you the story here is you have
00:49
someone who can’t make a decision to
00:51
commit to you
00:52
when someone says i just can’t let you
00:55
go
00:56
that’s all about them
00:59
that’s all about them at its extreme
01:01
form that’s narcissism it’s i am
01:04
prepared to ruin your life because it’s
01:06
more comfortable for me to do so i just
01:09
can’t let you go
01:11
that’s not about you
01:13
has nothing to do with you it has not
01:14
it’s not a generous act it’s not about
01:16
your well-being it’s not about your
01:18
happiness that’s about him
01:21
it’s about his emotions his comfort him
01:25
being able to have whatever he wants
01:27
when he wants it i just can’t let you go
01:32
but i don’t want you either but i just
01:34
can’t let you go i am gonna be
01:38
goldilocks i just not too hot not too
01:40
cold i just need it just right i just
01:42
need it like it’s my favorite not
01:44
committing to you but not having you
01:47
leave either i just need my favorite my
01:49
favorite is you just giving me your time
01:51
and your energy and your attention and
01:53
your love and your intimacy even though
01:55
i don’t commit that’s my favorite
01:59
that’s my favorite my favorite is not
02:01
committing to you not going all in but
02:03
just not letting you go either that’s my
02:06
favorite i just can’t not have my
02:08
favorite
02:10
this is the essence the seeds i’m not
02:13
calling someone who does that a
02:14
narcissist i think that label was thrown
02:16
around at a wild level that is way way
02:19
way too much we’re too quick to diagnose
02:22
people but in there are the seeds of
02:25
narcissism
02:27
and you have to hear that for what it is
02:29
i don’t want you but i can’t let you go
02:31
in other words i don’t give a [ __ ] about
02:33
what’s right for you or what’s going to
02:34
make you happy or what’s going to be
02:36
good for your time what i care about is
02:40
me
02:43
we cannot have this
02:46
this cannot be this is not a recipe for
02:48
living a good life is to live like this
02:51
you have to have boundaries you have to
02:53
stick to them someone says you know they
02:56
don’t want to let you go
02:58
here’s your response
03:00
oh
03:02
you seem to have something mistaken you
03:04
seem to think that you’re the one who’s
03:06
controlling this situation
03:09
when you tell me after how long a year
03:13
and four months
03:14
by the way after three months someone
03:16
should have a good idea of what they
03:18
want with you i’m not saying after three
03:20
months they have to decide they want to
03:22
marry you but after three months if
03:24
someone can’t say enough to say you know
03:25
what i really want to give this a shot
03:26
with you let’s see where it goes we
03:28
don’t have to decide our entire future
03:30
right now but i can at least decide not
03:32
to screw other people let’s do that
03:36
if after three months you don’t have
03:37
that that’s a red flag after a year and
03:40
four months
03:41
someone’s saying i can’t commit to you
03:43
but i can’t let you go you are mistaken
03:46
sir you seem to think that it’s your
03:49
choice as to whether you let me go
03:52
it’s not
03:54
your choice is not to commit to me
03:57
my decision
03:59
is that that’s not interesting to me and
04:01
i’m gonna go and find something that has
04:03
actual potential because the guy that
04:06
doesn’t want me but can’t let me go
04:08
is boring as [ __ ]
04:12
hey it’s me matthew the person you are
04:14
just watching if you enjoyed that video
04:17
i have to tell you something that video
04:19
was taken from my love life membership
04:23
that i have which is an exclusive group
04:25
of people who are hearing from me every
04:27
month in coaching sessions and if you’re
04:29
not on it you’re missing out there’s so
04:31
much good stuff in there that’s not in
04:33
these clips that we put on youtube
04:36
come with me on a bigger journey and
04:38
become a member by going to ask
04:40
askmh.com
04:43
you’ll be able to join for a 14-day free
04:46
trial and you can cancel anytime you
04:48
like that link is askmh.com
04:52
come join us
05:04
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

