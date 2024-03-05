How To Use Imagination Today

The line between imagination and reality is fuzzy when you’re 3-years old. Sadly, we outgrow pretend.

Everything in the real world began with imagination.

Imagination:

Maya, our youngest granddaughter, baked cookies for us in her pretend oven. She’s three and lives in Paris. We were on video.

She colored cookies. Put them in the oven. She phooed on them to cool them. And held one up to the screen. What she didn’t know is I grabbed a real cookie while she baked.

She held a pretend cookie up to the screen and poof a real cookie appeared in my hand. We all laughed. It was delicious. Of course, she made more cookies for mimi and poppi. And magically they appeared. I told her I wanted pizza. And poof it came through the screen. Finally, she wanted to make us a crepe. Ooopps. We weren’t hungry anymore.

Reality:

Everything lives in imagination before it exists in reality.

The Wright brothers imagined flight. Edison imagined listening to music without a symphony present. Samuel Morris and many others imagined instant communication across vast distances. The telegraph was born. And Dick Tracy wore a communication watch.

Worry is imagined failure. Confidence is imagined success.

Problem:

You imagine a successful business. You don’t imagine the sweat of building a business.

You imagine the end, not the work.

Imagination doesn’t create things. Work brings things into existence.

Application:

You imagined yourself leading meetings before you led them. I imagined myself speaking in front of audiences when I was 13-years old.

Who do you imagine you could become?

If you can’t imagine it, you can’t live it.

Imagine you’re a stunning success today. What’s true of you? More importantly, what will you do today to bring imaginings into reality?

Everything changes when we change the way we think about ourselves.

