How To Write Your Book Outline [Podcast]

On the 20th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are learning all the nuts and bolts of creating an outline. Since the outline is the first step toward writing your book, you definitely don’t want to skimp on this part.

Let’s make it easy while we’re at it! We’re going to explore the items we put into the outline in a list so you can just shoot right down the list and check the box. When you simplify your tasks, you take out the overwhelm. Do that, and you will halt procrastination while lighting a fire under your skivvies.

Here are three quick pieces from the outline (listen to the dang show to get the rest!):

1. First, know where you’re going and who you’re talking to. Answer the positioning questions Hilary talks about in this episode.

2. Consider your format. These three work well and gel with what’s on the shelves right now:

1. Blockbuster – Start with the riveting details. What is going to draw the reader in? Think of your life/story and the pits and peaks you or your character has experienced. Readers love the contrast!

2. Half and half – This pertains to memoirs/business books. Share your story in the first part, business/life lessons in the second.

3. Chronological – With your backstory woven into the chapters/sections. Start with the lessons you have learned that define you into “before I learned this thing I was this person/after I learned this thing I was that person.”

3. Don’t worry about getting the order of the content you are sharing right. The point is to get everything out, brainstorm, and then move it around in the order in which you want it later. This takes off major pressure, so you feel like you are accomplishing more.

Listen to the rest of this episode to learn even more about writing a competitive, genre-specific, and super-solid outline that can stand up to any book the big pubs push out!

As always, if you have any questions or are ready to get started creating your book, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

