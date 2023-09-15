I Deserve Nice Things * New Theatre Seats

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Okay, my new mantra is: “I deserve nice things.”

I’ve never invested in my own comfort like I’m about to do right now, so this is for you, Mr. melanin.

Well, that’s nice. This is like the stuff of Kinks. It’s so soft. Oh my gosh, I’m super excited to freaking hook this thing up. This looks like the type of furniture your grandma would have plastic all over, and you couldn’t even touch this at the house, you know what I’m saying? Let me see young melanin splice this joint together. Now it looks pretty simple. Let’s see. The most impressive thing so far is the ease of putting this thing together. It was, son, hey, James, complete this. This cat is famous for taking the big chair at somebody’s house, bro. This cat, look at him. Look how fast. Look at him, bro. And then just the game. I love it.

This… you gotta hold it. I want to sleep. So, these are seats for movies. That’s cool.

Or how about you sit on my lap? No? Hey!

Woo-hoo! What does this one do?

Okay, so we’re here. Yvette is here. We are ready to experience this amazing… Okay, if the kids already approved it, the homies approved it, and I just need your approval. Okay, so let’s go ahead and take a seat and listen to and watch Daddy Issues.

Some of the best things about this is, of course, the feel of the leather. It is an amazing feel. It’s very soft. It’s interesting how high quality this feels. It’s like, man, even for the price, and it is expensive, but it’s not as expensive as you think it is because of the leather, the way it feels. It’s just amazing. These little spots here are for accessories. You can buy a desk that plops right in here and swings out that way. If you are that type of person that likes to get really comfy while you work, you can do that. The armrest also comes with USB and USBC charging so that you can charge whatever devices you have. It plugs right into the seats. Also, a little pouch right here to hide all your snacks and cookies and all types of stuff. I’ll keep them right in here, you know. But that’s just… you control the lighting. You just press this little letter H over here, and it’ll turn right on. Also, the lighting can change and it can switch colors and also just keep moving, you know what I mean? So, it is pretty cool. It looks very nice. If you set your seat at a certain configuration, you just press the letter I, and that’s the setting that it has for it. Head adjustments and lumbar adjustments are available as well, which I think is pretty dope because depending on how far you lean back, you’re gonna adjust your neck, you know what I mean, and you adjust your spine. I’ve been over people’s houses, and this was covered in plastic. Like, you couldn’t even touch this, you know what I’m saying? Now it’s at my fingertips. You know what I’m saying? That’s a whole different experience. I deserve this. So do you. So, I think the seating is super dope and affordable, and if you are somebody who’s building a home theater or just trying to believe and affirm yourself and buy nice things, I think this is definitely going to be for you. Valencia Seating, thank you guys so much for sending this to us. We will be enjoying this as a team, as a family. This will be a staple in our home and in our office. So, big shout out to Valencia Seating. Make sure you click the link in the description. We’ll see you guys in the next one.

