I Was Fed a Lie About Men and Masculinity. So Here’s to the Men I Never Got to Know

There are a lot of reasons I’m writing this article, the main one being I’m annoyed. I’m annoyed that for most of my youth I was fed a lie, a superficial ideal for defining masculinity. What to expect from men, and what is going on in their minds; which these days, I find to be mostly untrue.
I’m annoyed, because in retrospect, this lie meant I avoided a lot of really awesome guys. I limited the scope of a number of relationships. And now I am left with a few regrets.
￼I’m writing this because I think it’s important to have some female voices out there, just as much as it’s important for the feminist movement to have male voices in the mix as well. I’m writing this to give a voice to the men who email me seeking advice and support they cannot get in their day-to-day lives. I’m writing this, because their stories are painful, and I feel I have to say something.
I could cut this article short and simply say, ‘men have feelings too’, but I don’t think it’s enough. I want to highlight the extent to which this notion isn’t getting through, and the price both men AND women are paying as a result.
Here is a list of just some problematic areas expressed when it comes to being a man…
As a man it can be hard to talk to friends about what’s going on in your life.
Unlike women, who generally can talk for talking’s sake, many men report a need to come up with a premise to do so with their own friends – be it sport, alcohol, exercise etc. Often they say they will dance around a subject for hours before being able to say what’s actually on their mind.
Showing emotions is not welcomed.
There is a pressure to be sensitive to others emotional needs, but have little to none of your own, lest you be told to ‘suck it up’.
At the end of many relationships, people will surround a woman with support, but many men will find themselves alone.
There are many things to indicate this such as various studies and research, as well as the numerous emails in my inbox.
Women say they want a man to approach/ chase them.
But then you get stories from men, who do this, only to be abused or laughed at by women – who also sometimes include their group of friends in the ridicule.
The general consensus is a man should earn more than/ support their partner.
I once went on a date with a guy where we compared notes on our dating experiences. He commented that it seemed that many of the women he’d been on dates with were mostly fishing for an ‘easier life’, and they wanted a man to provide it for them. This also steers many men away from pursuing genuine passions i.e. art, music, lower paying jobs – in order to be a future breadwinner.
Men are less likely to seek help
This includes medical help. Unfortunately, in some cases, this leads to preventable deaths by way of late/ non-detection of serious illness.
In romantic relationships, men want sex more than women.
Because men want it all the time, right? Wrong.
The rates of suicide are higher for men.
And men are more likely to choose less reversible options i.e. guns, vehicular suicide; rather than drug overdose or cutting like most women choose.
Women are not the only ones asked to put themselves last.
Again emotional needs are an expected low priority for men. They are also expected to do other things, for example: offer up their seat first, provide financial assistance, do laborious tasks. They are also the first expected to put their lives on the line, including ‘standing up for their women’ to the point of physical altercation.
One of my favourite examples came during a bus tour through Greece, in which the tour guide mentioned military service was still mandatory for men. One (American) woman said, “we need that in my country,” to which a man called out, “and what about the women, will you go to war if they ask you as well?”
I don’t mention these things to say either sex has it better or worse. But I do think, for the most part, there is a cone of silence when it comes to men’s issues. I believe, with time, things are getting better, but as writer Norah Vincent says:
“People see weakness in a woman and they want to help. People see weakness in a man and they want to stomp him down.”
And this makes me wonder, and it makes me regret.
Because under the umbrella of generalisations there is a sad and vicious interplay between the relationships I, and many women, have with men.
I have no doubt I have at times cut off and limited male relationships because I was living and breathing the ideals mentioned above.
On the flip side, I know there have been men who have limited their relationships with me because I ‘knew too much’. They were drawn to my open and inquisitive nature, but when that extended to me asking about their dreams for themselves, or about feelings and opinions, it was too much. It was easier to close the door than to dig deep.
And many times I have copped abuse from men in online forums, only for that same man to email me privately for advice on how to heal his broken heart.
And it boils down to this…
For many men there are two acceptable emotions – rage and happiness. Anything else (vulnerability, fear, and sadness) is not allowed, or deemed too frightening. What I have seen, time and time again, is that it’s easier to lash out than to ask for help, and this is sad.
I do not want the men in my life to have to endure this, I do not want any future son of mine to bear it either.
But enough about men, what about women? We say we want men to be more open, to show how they feel, but are we ready to accept this in our everyday lives?
I remember running a mini survey in my university days. I showed participants images of men crying and asked what they felt when they saw a man cry. The general response was, “I feel scared, because if he’s is crying there must be something very wrong.”
To say we want men to open up is one thing, but this requires us to evolve too.
The Good Men Project, in a recent article, broached the question as to whether we, as women, are able to accept emotionally intelligent men without belittling or fear. Whether we can see a man emote without deciding he is less ‘manly’.
Now, I’m not saying we should all gather around a campfire and have a big crying session together. The fact is some men genuinely don’t do the whole ‘feelings’ thing, hell, neither do a lot of women. But we can be more accountable for our own thoughts and actions when it comes to showing a little more empathy and graciousness toward each other when support is needed.
Ladies, it can be something as simple as re-evaluating the way in which you turn a man down for a date:
“In fact, we sit there and we just with one word, ‘no,’ will crush someone… We don’t have to do the part where you cross the room and you go up to a stranger that you’ve never met in the middle of a room full of people and say the first words. And those first words are so hard to say without sounding like a cheeseball or sounding like a jerk.” –Norah Vincent via ABC News
Acknowledge, at least to yourself, that this takes a certain personal strength. If the guy isn’t being inappropriate and is simply asking you out, just say, ‘thanks, but no thanks’, if you are not interested.
“Vincent said the dates were rarely fun and that the pressure of “Ned” having to prove himself was gruelling. She was surprised that many women had no interest in a soft, vulnerable man.
“My prejudice was that the ideal man is a woman in a man’s body. And I learned, no, that’s really not. There are a lot of women out there who really want a manly man, and they want his stoicism,” she said.” –Norah Vincent via ABC News
Being kind when it comes to dating is just one example. There are a million little ways we women can lift our game i.e. not flipping out when a man shows some weakness, or just being there at times when he feels like being more than a two-dimensional character.
Men, understand that things are changing – this article is case in point – some of us women ‘get it’. You may not have people in your life to mutually support you, but believe me that there are people in the world who can and do do this. Seek these people out, they exist. And if you’re having trouble, get help.
I’m not looking to point fingers or place blame. I’m asking both genders to re-evaluate their attitudes and expectations.
Though men and women might have innate differences, there are certain things in our lives that are universal. The need for love and support can be mutually achieved, without one person getting there at the cost of the other. But these things take work. And most importantly, they come at less of a cost than dealing with the regrets of never really having known each other.
Originally published at katerinasimms.com
Photo by Christian GAFENESCH on Unsplash
I used to be (and still am a little) the woman who hid her vulnerability at all cost and always went for the "tough"/ "insensitive" guys. These men stripped me out of my shell and left my heart naked and helpless. I am going through a long soul searching and right now those "tough" /"masculine" men turn me off. Now days I want a man with a "naked" "broken" heart as me; so we can lean on each other's shoulders and cry together sometimes.
I used to be (and still am a little) the woman who hid her vulnerability at all cost and always went for the “tough”/ “insensitive” guys. These men stripped me out of my shell and left my heart naked and helpless. I am going through a long soul searching and right now those “tough” /”masculine” men turn me off. Now days I want a man with a “naked” “broken” heart as me; so we can lean on each other’s shoulders and cry together sometimes.
Not your issue, bobb, because your experience showed that these family members put more faith in their fantasy of what a man should always be then the care and concern for one of their own. Good article, good grasp on the issues of feminism and its dealing with men. I fell they kinda have themselves blocked in a corner due to past statements and postures and now don’t know how to move on in s more productive way. I think that the one thing most men will never forgive women for, if they do this because of the myth of… Read more »
“Men, understand things are changing”
Uh, no. Please don’t take this wrong. Your article was very insightful as are several others in the cyber world, but in my corner of the real world, no. When I became overwhelmed with being the ‘go to guy’ in my family, trust me, NONE of the women wanted to see it! After almost ‘checking out’ I turned to a paid professional to help. He’s my lifeline as I now know for sure I have to keep up the facade with those around me.
Bobbt, I understand what you’re saying but in my case, I may have lucked out. It wasn’t until I had a quintuple bypass at the age of 41, that I was able to allow myself to be taken care of. I was the “go to” guy for everyone but when it came to my needs, I put them on a shelf. I had to reach a point where I had no options. I have to tell ya, it’s an amazing feeling. But I have to add that all the cards had fallen into place and if they hadn’t, I don’t… Read more »
Glad it worked out for you Tom. June 1 ,2000 I took a 25 ft. or so fall on a job. Luckily human bodies don’t fall straight or I would have landed on a pile of concrete with re-bar sticking out. I still ended up with bruised heart and lungs along with a shattered right forearm (it was tucked beneath me when I landed face down) After screws, pins and ‘external fixators’ were put in place, I had no use of my right hand. Trying to get an answer out of the doctors as to how much use would return,… Read more »
Wow! I’m actually speechless. You have an amazing grasp on something most people, including men, are completely unaware of. Men and women are not so different, especially once you strip away the forced roles society places on us.
Thank you.
Thank you Marc, I think you have a point there. We really do need to look for the common ground rather than highlighting the differences.
Thank you, Katarina. This really hit home. A catch-22 that I’m concerned about, especially with gender politics being the way they are, is that my biggest vulnerability is that I really can’t talk about men’s issues of vulnerability without being labelled sexist by most people. I think certain circles would accuse you of arguing for the concept of female privilege, and I wish we’d get away from this privilege war, because it’s becoming destructive. I wish for the conversation about gender to switch from who has what privileges and why they’re so oppressive (and I’m talking about the whole of… Read more »
It has taken a mental breakdown for me to allow myself to be vulnerable. And that has resulted in some interesting experiences. The two that I remember most vividly are these: 1) My long-distance partner confronted me with the other man that she was seeing behind my back. She expected me to fight for the right to be her partner, and she went off with him after I said “I will fight for you but not over you.” Less than a week later she had been dumped by him, and was wondering why, rather than gloat, I was upset that… Read more »
“[rhymes with duck]”… sorry I had to laugh!
You’re not the first man to tell me it took a break down and in some cases divorce to feel the freedom to express emotion. And you’re right, it costs most to show vulnerability, but for some reason we call vulnerability a weakness.
“I do not want the men in my life to have to endure this, I do not want any future son of mine to bear it either.” It…. feels good to hear a woman say this. Because I always got the feeling that women are like fathers were not to long ago. All Rah rah about the girl power of their daughters. Lifting them up and making sure that they feel empowered by making the world better for however they want to express themselves. Meanwhile telling their sensitive sons to toughen up and be blind and deaf of how the… Read more »
Thank you Nistan.
I think it is very important for us to lift up daughters for a multitude of reasons, but certainly, it should not come at the cost of our sons. Thing is, as mentioned in my article, good men are integral to the feminist movement, as are good women to mens issues. The two go hand in hand, our (I mean society’s) mistake is that we keep the two sides apart when it come to gender issues.
Thanks. This speaks to my inner core. The thing I’ve learned is that there are a ton of great girls, but as a guy I have to use little tactics to see if they are the kind of girl that I can open up to and show my inner vulnerabilities to or if they expect me to play a certain role in their mind. Generally speaking, I’ve found that girls who have been through some form of struggle/hardship and who have been in multiple relationships are more willing to accept a guy’s vulnerabilities. In my experience, girls who have not… Read more »
I think your observations are generally correct, I tend to find life experience and empathy go hand in hand. Besides, it’s a lot harder to maintain a fulfilling relationship with a ‘stoic’ man in the longterm.
The increased accessibility of information and different ways of seeing the world also seems to help a great deal. The times, they are a changing… it comes down to individual choice as to whether one takes it or not.
<3
(Also <3 Norah Vincent too ^_^)
Thank you. Norah Vincent’s gender experiment would have taken more courage than I could probably sum up!