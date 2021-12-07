If You Think He’s Cheating, He Probably Is

I don’t often talk about the first two years of my current relationship. In my mind, I separate the first two years from the rest and subconsciously convince myself that it was a different relationship with a different person.

My (now) husband pursued me. I was fresh out of a bad relationship and he had only been single for a few months.

I told him upfront that I wasn’t ready for anything, and he told me he was content with being friends — That was the first lie. A cute one though, right? I thought so, too. But it turns out it was more of a foreshadowing.

After a few months of texting back and forth, and flirting like crazy, I finally agreed to a date. Well, I agreed to hang out as friends and catch a movie, but we both knew it was a date.

The first three months were a whirlwind of intensity. I fell hard and fast, despite my intention to keep it light.

I thought he was falling at the same speed, everything he said and did led me to believe as much. But I believed a lot of stupid things back then. Like the time he told me I was the first girl he’d slept with since his last girlfriend — who ripped his heart into a thousand pieces before throwing it on the ground and trampling on it.

He’s a serial long-term relationship guy, my husband. He’s only had three girlfriends and been single for a total of six months since he was in high school. Those months were the six before he started dating me.

He liked me. A lot. But he also liked being single, after all, he’d only just gotten a taste for it.

The first red flag should have been when we were lying in bed in the early hours of the morning and his phone kept lighting up. He thought I was asleep. The next day I asked him who he had been texting at 2 am, only to find it was a girl. He was actually proud of himself, because when she had asked him (after several back and forths) to head out and meet her, he proclaimed that he was in bed with his girlfriend.

Like I should have been happy about that?

If it were me now, I would never put up with that kind of crap from anyone. I would walk out the door without a second glance back, because I’d know the kind of mindfuck I would be setting myself up for if I stayed.

Instead, I ignored my intuition, and I stayed. And I spent the next two years being lied to and gaslighted. If you looked up the word doormat in the dictionary in 2012, there would have been a picture of me.

But I was hooked. I won’t even say I was in love, because I didn’t actually learn to love him until much later. I was ensnared — he was the spider and I was the clueless fly caught in the web. Slowly having my self-worth sucked out of me every time he would appear for his daily meal.

…

Despite many inconsistencies and outright lies, I never suspected cheating until I’d been with him for around a year and a half.

We’d had an almost break-up and the solution to staying together was essentially for me to give up any expectation on the relationship, him doing whatever he pleased whenever he pleased and seeing me when it suited him.

I’m not sure exactly how desperate I must have been to agree to those terms. Nevertheless, it didn’t last long.

In the time we’d been together, he liked to be off with ‘the boys’ more often than not. But I never worried because although he spent minimal time with me, he wasn’t out drinking or partying. He was out riding dirt bikes, or camping or four wheel driving.

After the almost break-up, he started going out. A lot.

I’d been hearing whispers from people I knew, that he was playing up. The words stung and I wanted to believe them, but every time I asked for proof or even specific details, no one could (or would) give me any.

I started compulsively checking his phone. I guessed his Facebook password and would log on in secret and snoop through his DM’s. I became obsessed with finding proof, but I never succeeded.

It all went wrong when — instead of leaving like my intuition was screaming at me to do — I began compromising myself, my dignity and my body in order to try and keep him.

I did everything I could to try and mould myself into the ‘perfect girlfriend’, to win and keep his love. I became dangerously thin, and my mental health was at rock bottom.

The one night, as I was laying awake, anxiously overthinking everything at 2am. Knowing he was out at the pub, I logged onto his Facebook.

I saw the messages in real time, as they were happening. Flirting? Absolutely. Harmless? Maybe. But something about seeing the exchange play out right then and there, instead of something I was reading later finally let the rational, logical part of my brain click in and take control.

The next day, I confronted him. I told him everything I had found, and my suspicions about what I hadn’t. Then I packed up my things, and finally, after two years, walked out the door.

…

So, how then, did I end up here? Married to that very guy I’ve painted such a poor picture of?

A lot of hard work, from both parties.

I could give you the whole backstory and all the reasons I convinced myself to give him another chance. But the truth is, at the time, the thing that got me over the line was the lack of proof.

And in taking him back I made a choice. I chose to ignore my intuition in favour of a lack of evidence. But I also committed to never putting up with that kind of behaviour again. He knew then, and knows now that there are no strikes left in this area. One foot out of line would see me straight back out that door.

What he has given to me and our relationship in the eight years following is more than a redemption arc. He’s not a bad person. He was a young guy, with a messed up head (and heart), he made a lot of bad choices, and I let him.

He sought professional help and committed to distancing himself from the learned, toxic behaviours he had been exhibiting. He didn’t know how else to function in a relationship. His parents lied and cheated, then lied and cheated some more. His past girlfriends cheated on him, and he on them.

Would I advise anyone in my position to follow my example? No way in hell. I got lucky. In most cases stepping back into a relationship like mine would have been a colossal mistake.

The balance shifted when I left. When I came back, I still loved him, but up until that point I had been the one loving more. I came back committed to staying while ever the relationship served us both well, but I knew I could and would leave if it ever got bad again.

And I would. I’ll likely go to my grave suspecting he cheated at least once, if not more in those first two years. Maybe he did, I’ll never know. Now, in another lifetime, I’m not sure I care. I’d care if it happened now, but as far as I’m concerned what happened then is in the past. It’s a past I’ve learned from, and in the most twisted of ways, have to at least give some credit to for things turning out the way they have.

As for the lack of trust? It went away. With every act of love and loyalty, combined with time, new memories took the place of the old ones. And unlike the other side, I have proof of this.

We are two adults, with a beautiful daughter and a loving home. Not two kids who collided at the wrong time. We’ve grown, we’ve changed, we aren’t even the same people we were back then. That’s why I’m able to separate the two parts of my relationship. That’s why I stay.

—

