If You’re Feeling Insecure About How You Look, Watch This! [Video]

It’s no secret that attributes aren’t given out equally in this world; we’re all born with different advantages and struggles. But what happens when we feel we’re just not “attractive enough”?

Although it’s important to remember that the things we take for granted in ourselves are the same qualities others wish they possessed, sometimes we still feel affected and insecure about our looks.

But we have more control over our looks than we think. Our physical appearance is greatly affected by the way we take care of ourselves: health, diet, grooming, style, and well, just trying, significantly impact our looks.

So does smiling, playful and authentic self-expression, and belief in our value—all of which amount to something we might superficially term “charm.” And charm is just as real as symmetry.

Then of course, there’s the fact that deeper attraction (creating a connection that transcends animal instincts) is what keeps someone investing in us long term. Deeper attraction is forged in the values we portray that make us the kind of person someone wants to be around in life.

Finding love isn’t a game of attracting everyone; it’s about being irreplaceable to one person. What attracts “everyone” is different from the subjective appeal of YOU.

Watch this video and let me know in the comments something that makes you unique!

00:00 there are some people who have an easier

00:01 time getting attention because of the

00:03 way

00:04 they look and it would be a lie to say

00:07 otherwise

00:08 i am curious matthew

00:11 how would you help someone or what would

00:13 you say to someone who feels insecure um

00:16 about you know possibly their

00:18 attractiveness so they feel like they’re

00:19 not attractive because i feel like that

00:21 is such a common

00:22 fear for so many people and so

00:26 what would be your best advice to

00:27 overcoming that kind of an insecurity

00:30 well

00:31 you know

00:33 symmetry facial symmetry isn’t

00:36 distributed evenly in this world that’s

00:38 true

00:40 and neither is uh

00:43 you know body shape and and

00:47 you know the

00:48 some people struggle more with that and

00:51 and we do you know it would be false to

00:53 say that there aren’t

00:55 certain types of faces and bodies that

00:58 that make life easier for some people

01:02 because

01:03 they just do there are some people who

01:05 have an easier time getting attention

01:07 because of the way

01:08 they look and it would be a lie to say

01:11 otherwise

01:13 what

01:14 i

01:15 but but i think that it’s worth thinking

01:16 about it in a couple of other ways

01:18 firstly

01:20 we do actually have

01:21 an incredible amount of

01:23 influence

01:25 over our attractiveness

01:27 and

01:28 part of that is because of course the

01:31 the ways that we can work on our

01:34 personality our boundaries how we come

01:36 across our charisma is something that

01:39 you know we’re not just born with a

01:40 certain level of charisma that can’t

01:42 change we do actually have ways of of

01:44 improving our charisma we do actually

01:46 have ways of of

01:47 of being more bold of

01:50 uh speaking up for ourselves more or

01:53 flirting better

01:55 but also on the outside we do you know

01:57 we we have you can go to the gym you can

01:59 work out you can

02:01 improve your body um you can

02:04 groom yourself and and look better that

02:06 way you can look after your skin like

02:09 there are there are a lot of things you

02:11 can do now is it going to take someone

02:14 who

02:14 doesn’t look anything like the kinds of

02:17 people that are

02:18 held up as the

02:20 examples of beauty in today’s day and

02:23 age no it’s not gonna it’s not gonna

02:25 completely eradicate the gap but it can

02:27 make an extraordinary

02:29 difference so i think that’s the

02:31 that’s the first thing and the second

02:32 thing is

02:34 it

02:35 being the best looking person in the

02:37 room

02:38 only really matters if you’re trying to

02:40 attract everyone in the room

02:43 which by the way isn’t even possible for

02:45 the best looking person in the room so i

02:48 if you’re coming at it from a place of

02:50 well

02:51 trying to attract

02:53 everyone in the room is just an egoic

02:56 pursuit

02:57 it’s that’s just my ego that wants to

03:00 attract more and more and more and more

03:02 and more people what is it i actually

03:05 really want

03:07 what is it i’m actually looking for and

03:09 if the answer is

03:11 oh i’m looking for a really great

03:12 connection

03:13 i’m looking for

03:15 someone who really thinks that i am a

03:17 special special human being and

03:20 adores me

03:21 and that i can also adore

03:24 then you’re playing a very different

03:26 game than the attention game

03:29 you’re you’re actually in the game of

03:32 let me find that person who i’m going to

03:35 build something extraordinarily special

03:37 with

03:38 and um

03:40 and that to me is where true

03:42 where there’s much more happiness anyway

03:46 you know one of the one of the problems

03:47 for people who get an extraordinary

03:49 amount of attention is that

03:52 it actually takes their focus away from

03:55 something that could be far more

03:57 nourishing far more nutritional it’s

03:59 harder to choose one person if

04:01 you are inundated with

04:04 options and and it can also be seductive

04:06 to have lots of options and it can make

04:08 it hard to

04:09 give that up but that doesn’t mean that

04:10 happiness resides in

04:13 you know constantly flitting from one

04:15 superficial uh

04:18 interaction and and

04:20 romantic situation to another if you if

04:23 you take the premise that

04:25 for most people

04:27 being in a deeply connected and

04:29 beautiful relationship

04:31 you know of what however they define it

04:34 is one of the most beautiful things they

04:36 can experience in life

04:37 then you don’t need to worry about the

04:39 egoic part of you that worries am i

04:41 attractive enough that’s ego am i

04:43 attractive enough is anyone going to

04:45 think i’m good enough that’s kind of ego

04:47 what we have to do instead is seek out

04:49 that one person

04:50 that

04:52 we are i i don’t want to say meant for

04:54 because i don’t really believe in meant

04:56 for what i believe is unique you meet

04:58 someone who just thinks oh my god you

05:01 are extraordinary that that not

05:03 one feature on you is extraordinary

05:05 you’re extraordinary because you have an

05:06 extraordinary face or an extraordinary

05:09 body no you meet someone who sees the

05:11 package that you represent from the

05:13 inside out and thinks

05:16 you you as a package are far from

05:18 perfect as am i but my god are you

05:22 someone i want to spend my life with do

05:24 you want to change your life

05:26 go to this video now immediately right

05:29 now and then

05:30 we’re looking every day for reassurance

05:33 did you mean what you said yesterday are

05:34 you are you really going to stay with me

05:37 are you really never going to cheat on

05:38 me

05:39 we can never get enough reassurance and

05:40 reassurance always needs to be topped up

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

