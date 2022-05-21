Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / In Life (and Baseball), We Should Take The Long View on Value

In Life (and Baseball), We Should Take The Long View on Value

Life lessons learned from the rise of Yankees' pitcher Mike King.

by Leave a Comment

Today is the one-year anniversary of Corey Kluber’s unlikely no-hitter.

While that was a memorable highlight of Kluber’s short tenure with the Yankees, the anniversary affords us the opportunity for some perspective on the whole Corey Kluber Yankees Experience.

In sports, as in life, sometimes (read: ALWAYS) the impact – both positive and negative – of a person to an organization goes well beyond their short-term performance.

Last year, the NY Yankees signed Corey Kluber to a one-year $10m contract. He was recovering from surgery and had clearly lost something. He was up and down – peaking with an unlikely no-hitter one year ago against the Rangers. Then he got hurt and was mediocre upon his return. In the words and wisdom of “Yankees Twitter” he “was old and he kind of sucked and Cashman is an idiot for signing him.”

But one thing Kluber did last year was mentor rookie pitcher, Michael King, a good but not great prospect. Kluber taught King his famous “Kluberball.” He probably imparted a whole lot of veteran wisdom about the art of pitching.

This year, Kluber has moved on and is pitching elsewhere. He is 1-2 with a 4.30 ERA.

Meanwhile, young Michael King has emerged as one of the top relievers in all of MLB, pitching to the tune of a 1.40 ERA with 37 strikeouts across 25 innings, while being deployed as a do everything multi-inning weapon out of the Yankees bullpen.

Kluber’s biggest value-add to the Yankees was not his no-hitter performance, but the unseen, incalculable but massive value he contributed to creating this version of Michael King.

This post was previously published on linkedin.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Item ID: 1543516055

 

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x