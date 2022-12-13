During my last trip to San Diego, I passed a building that had ivy growing between its cement blocks. The thought that immediately came to mind was, IN THE GROOVE!
And while I definitely felt GROOVY (I was walking back to my sister’s house after this event), I had to think about being IN THE GROOVE. According to the online dictionary, it has two meanings:
- “Performing consistently well or confidently.”
- “Indulging in relaxed and spontaneous enjoyment, especially dancing.
Am I in the groove? In can say YES to both definitions in various areas of my life: client work, my Pathway to Publication commitment, and speaking engagements. But my favorite IN THE GROOVE area is grand-mothering.
In what areas of your life are you IN THE GROOVE?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Photo credit: Author