During my last trip to San Diego, I passed a building that had ivy growing between its cement blocks. The thought that immediately came to mind was, IN THE GROOVE!

And while I definitely felt GROOVY (I was walking back to my sister’s house after this event), I had to think about being IN THE GROOVE. According to the online dictionary, it has two meanings:

“Performing consistently well or confidently.”

“Indulging in relaxed and spontaneous enjoyment, especially dancing.

Am I in the groove? In can say YES to both definitions in various areas of my life: client work, my Pathway to Publication commitment, and speaking engagements. But my favorite IN THE GROOVE area is grand-mothering.

In what areas of your life are you IN THE GROOVE?

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

—

Photo credit: Author