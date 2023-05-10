Before I interviewed Chris Wright, I had the opportunity to learn about some of the pivotal moments that shaped his life, and when I discovered the depths of physical and psychological trauma he endured at a young age, the one question that came to mind was: “How did this guy survive?”

As the host of the In The Wright Mind Podcast, a mental health advocate, and a successful career in government sector sales, Chris is on a mission to help others rise above their mental health struggles and bring hope to those who feel stuck and alone.

In this interview we explore the power of mental health advocacy, finding gratitude for the dark moments, and what it really means to embrace the messy journey of being human.

Welcome to the Own Your Truth Podcast, a show that highlights individuals who’ve embraced the dark lessons of life, and used these difficult moments as fuel for growth and success. These are the artists, entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, survivors, and thrivers who have made it to the other side of hardship with unique knowledge, and inspirational insights. I’m your host Ken Cervera, and I believe a good conversation can change your life. So if you’re curious to explore the gritty business of living your purpose, then I invite you to step into the present moment, remove the mask, and Own Your Truth.

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

