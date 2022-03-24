Iniquity [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

After a troubled past, Michael is on the brink of a fresh start in life. Years ago, he was part of a juvenile neighborhood gang that bullied a disabled girl and her desperate mother to the point of tragedy. Now as a grown man, he has the first real relationship of his life and a stable job in a town where no one knows him.

When an event commemorating the past tragedy puts his name back in the news, he must scramble to keep his past hidden and his new life safe. But the decisions and actions of his former life prove more persistent than he thought, as do the difficult emotions around it.

Directed by Oliver Goodrum from a script co-written with Alexander Craig, this raw, powerful short drama is a compelling character portrait of a man who is unable to escape the past. A former bully whose actions led to the horrific suicides of those he bullied, he has tried to forget the past and move forward with a hopeful new life. But the film asks morally complicated questions of what it means to atone for the past, and whether redemption is possible in the face of such heinous actions.

The film is a sequel to Goodrum’s highly successful short “This Is Vanity” from 2012. And like its predecessor, it possesses a striking and potent set of visuals, weaving a washed-out naturalism with propulsive camerawork and haunting images. But “Iniquity” works as a standalone story, with the writing structuring for uninitiated viewers a kind of puzzle that mirrors Michael’s confrontation with the enormity of his past. He has a growing tenderness and trust in his first real relationship and has built an ordinary but solid life for himself. And in these scenes, he has decency and even vulnerability.

But as a remembrance vigil is planned and a journalist hoping for a follow-up to the original tragedy begins to intrude upon the carefully protected borders of Michael’s new life, Michael’s life begins to fray as he confronts the enormity of his past transgressions. Pressures mount, both from the increasingly invasive online media and from home, in the form of his imposing, domineering brother. We get glimmers of why Michael perhaps became a bully in his youth; we also see the glimpses of the past intruding in his dreams and waking thoughts.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Actor Richard Crehan (who played the same character in This Is Vanity) captures Michael’s growing unraveling with an unvarnished intensity, in a compelling, remarkable performance that speaks to both the man trying to keep his hard-won life together and the boy who lashed out in violence and terror. Ultimately Michael is a man divided from himself, having sequestered his past from his present. He is suffused with regret, but in the film’s explosive ending, he finds himself in a full circle of sorts — a Möbius strip he himself began as a persecutor, only to find himself on the other side of the loop.

Gripping and thought-provoking, the ending of “Iniquity” finds Michael getting a glimmer of what he wrought all those years ago in a sequence that’s almost like a Greek tragedy in its pitiless symmetry. Perhaps some will see it as justice; others might frame it as genuine remorse. It will leave nearly all shaken at the end and pondering the nature of redemption and justice, and just what it means for Michael and others like him.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

hmm

what’s the matter for you hmm no i’m all

right

i’m just thinking about

maybe we should get the same tattoo in

the same

okay just don’t show her the title okay

think about this new craze on tick tock

everyone’s talking about it is it a bit Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

much the young people just become

focused

all right michael i need you to

concentrate okay let’s go let’s go

okay all right

if you wanna see it

you wanna go outside

next up janet hurst here to talk about

the vigil she’s organizing to mark the

10th anniversary of the tragedy Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

make my [ __ ] mess

nailed to the front door

so i’m gonna be here every night

i know that’s not what you were talking

about during the [ __ ] day what i hear

you people were up to me i’d have

someone here every ev every day

coming around

what the [ __ ]

all right

everybody’s moved on

with respect michael they haven’t

bothered that’s what we’re michael your

side

i’m hearing out from you

people have an opinion of you michael

yeah that’s your legacy that it’s up to

you to change it man hey

see you later

prick

selfish

[Music]

[Music]

okay

all right then

yeah okay bye

there you go

it’s [ __ ] [ __ ]

no don’t be such a big

girl you look

as well

good

[Music]

all right

i’m all this

don’t run the article

i read the last one and

are a yob i thought of [ __ ] i’ve

never

wrote now like that

not that person anymore

but i get it

forever love forever up

get it

i can’t stay here another 10 years

please

ain’t it time to be forgotten

it is

cool

it wasn’t just an accident was it

you harassed them for years i never put

them in that car

if michael shaw never says a word to

tyler

never says a word to angela

does any of it ever happen

no one’s seeing that you actually

do get it

talk to me about it it’s not gonna

[ __ ] change anything it might change

no

you’ve seen the house

all them comments online this [ __ ]

vigil you know they just

want

some sort of recognition

he said she was waiting all day and it’s

not on system it was not the van either

that’s all i know

lost deliveries come at your end

it can’t be lost if it wasn’t there in

the first place can it

don’t mess this up

you don’t get chaunces michael don’t

mess this up

sorry

come on let’s go let’s go come on

come on let’s go

are you okay i’m fine

all right

get your hands up let’s go

it’s a very tragic story yeah um after a

campaign of harassment by local teens

angelo took her daughter tyler into her

car and sat night to them both

you talked about this campaign of

harassment was there any individuals who

was the worst

i live with mom and i live with my nana

can you do all for that

yeah probably

see that’s great you’re good of course i

love from mama yeah well i taught your

mum everything she needs to know

[Applause]

are you okay

[Music]

that’s it michael come on

you’re a man now yeah jesus

so he

says do something to change the course

of someone’s life

you

do not think i’ve had enough of this

it’s got nothing to do with you nothing

to do with me it’s quite a street

i’m sorry about the interview but you

won’t mention my name i don’t have to be

do i come on pal back off all right

you’re making it worse how can we make

it any worse

move along leave us alone

[Music]

i could go on this

what would your special skill be sitting

in the corner with a cone on your head

a new bird must have 51 cents

what are you doing here hey

based on this year some kickboxie you

live after the gym did it what do you

mean it didn’t happen at [ __ ] gym

it wasn’t a [ __ ] gym it was it then

hey who [ __ ] was it

craig okay who was it that [ __ ]

journal was doing want it hey not lp

do you want to spend another 10 years

living on

another [ __ ] 10 years living at home

you might be a fanny but you’re not a

[ __ ] mug are you hey

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

right

go time

[Music]

[ __ ] do it

[Music]

yes

[ __ ] look

[Music]

look have you got a minute

i want to transfer down sam you’re okay

yeah i’m fine look is there anything i

go on

there’s going to be another article

there isn’t going to be another article

because i

i’ve spoke to him

and he’s not gonna run anything we knew

going into this that something like that

could happen oh come on our name is

everywhere company can’t be seen to be

[Music]

um

[Music]

macarena

he’s been here all day

[Music]

i will be back in town okay

what the [ __ ] is that

it’s fine what’s happening with you

if you’re not happy with me it’s okay

we are normally here so it’s fine

you don’t mess us around you understand

that

no longer

see

you know you can tell me everything

yes you can

look at me

if you want this to work i need to talk

what

stop moving man stop moving

[ __ ]

you’ll get beautiful

i should not say you’re gonna get

bloodborne

it looks beautiful and we are done

picasso has finished his artwork but

that’s the [ __ ] mona lisa bro have a

look at that

are you [ __ ] with it yeah yeah

take a picture picture yeah

get my lads on the street for life yeah

ah come on come on

[Music]

uh

oh

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

shouldn’t do better than nostalgia

you [ __ ] us you know

just as much as you

so you can just swan off with your new

bird

see what’s behind

i’ll never let it happen

okay

[Music]

[ __ ] idiots

come on sit

down cup of tea

oh look at the state of view you look

like

sorry

i’ll put the kettle

oh gonna say

i’ll be a minute

[Music]

what the [ __ ] is that in front of the

house

you’re on the street i know you

what’s going on

you can’t trust me

come on

come on

let’s go to my place yes come on yes

[Music]

great

oh

[Music]

never

does any of it ever

[Music]

[Music]

no one’s seen you actually

yes

[Music]

[Music]

oh

wow

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock