Inner Space Versus Outer Space–and How I Learned to Better Navigate Both

The kitchen table was a writing desk. The use of our spaces at home had changed. We were now living and working in our home spaces. During the period of the pandemic, we made full use of our homes. This is something that never would have happened if Covid-19 did not strike us.

When the world was normal and everything was quite normal, the home space was only used at the weekends. During the pandemic, the space at home was maximized by the whole family. The children and parents spent more time on the floor space of the home.

In several households, Mum and Dad, made full use of the spare room, as they converted it into a tiny or large home office, where they could do their 9 to 5 work. The children made the whole house their playground, during the lockdowns of the pandemic. Schools were closed so every room in the house was fully utilized by all members of the family.

It was great to watch people go and switch on their computers at the start of the day. It was work time and the start of a day away from the office, with remote working. Distractions were minimized as much as possible. Children and family pets were kept away from the Home-office-space, as much as possible. The odd calamity still occurred when the child or the dog, stepped into an online zoom meeting. The inner living environment was being used to its maximum. The home space was now being loved and utilized in a variety of innovative ways during the pandemic. The kitchen or the loft became the virtual Zoom conference room.

It was also interesting to find that many people started to take up new hobbies, whether it was gardening or carpentry. More jobs were being done at home now. People were actively transforming their outer spaces at home. These areas were ignored for years. With the busy lives of parents and children, there was never time to really do work around the house.

I started to write more and do digital art as well as traditional sketching on paper, which I had stopped doing for a number of years. At the end of the day, the mind needed to be quietened. This is when I found that I was meditating, getting new ideas and concepts for my articles, stories, blog posts, and illustrations.

Meditation was a new form of mental activity that many individuals started doing along with exercising at home. It was a chance to meditate and still the active mind. Many of us discovered an inner space within our minds, which was calm, peaceful, and free of the stresses of life.

When we awake in the morning, the external environment meets us. This is the world in which we live, work, love, and play. At the end of the day, when we fall asleep, we enter our inner space, the world of the imagination, where anything is possible.

What would be the best way to use space? Do we really make full use of the space we occupy in life? We are active or inactive in the spaces we occupy in life. The family home is occupied with the family. The home for the single person is part of the structure for the life of the individual. The prisoner and the monk, live and occupy their own cells, one repents for his crimes, while the other looks for spiritual enlightenment. The stars, planets, and all the other celestial bodies occupy space and just exist for the celestial purpose of creation.

As we spent more time at home. We learned to meditate and enter the inner space within our creative minds. This is where we calmed our minds and this helped us to relax our bodies. Our minds control our bodies. Through meditation, we were getting a balance between our two spaces, the outer world, and the inner world.

During the period of the pandemic, I discovered the lectures of Dr. Joe Dispenza, the Neuroscientist on YouTube. Neuroscience is a great field of science worth exploring, it is the study of the nervous system, as well as the function of the brain and mind. The brain is a record of the past and the mind is a product of our consciousness. It is only when we realize this can we start making changes in our minds, that will affect our external environment. Our brain keeps on continually making connections, as “the neurons keep firing and wiring”. When we imagine the future, we want and believe that we are living that life of success, the brain, and the body will start to believe it.

During the pandemic, I learned the relationship between my internal and external environment. I understood that with the help of meditation, I could have a balance between the two spaces I inhabited, my inner space in the mind and my outer space, in the world.

It was during these periods of meditations, that I would receive a number of creative ideas. These unique ideas were the basis of so many of my articles, stories, and illustrations that I produced during the lockdowns.

As this form of creative meditation was done for over a year, it has now been hard-wired into my brain, making it possible for me to generate as many ideas as I want every day, for my literary and creative work.

I would suggest that more people start meditating, as the world goes back to a “new normal”. This is the key ingredient for us to remain on our course in life, as we maintain a balance, between our inner and outer spaces.

The life we live determines the dynamics of the space we occupy in life. I believe that every individual on the planet, like every star in the sky, has a symbiotic relationship with the space that they occupy. Find your space in life, transform that space, and get evolved with the energy of the space in which you dwell.

