Innercamp Utilizes Holistic Training to Teach Students How to Enhance Their Relationships

It has become so apparent in recent years that how we approach relationships has to change.

Divorce rates are continually skyrocketing, and recent studies show that only 10% of couples report their partnership as healthy and happy. There needs to be a shift in how we approach our partnerships and what it takes to make a relationship successful.

Recently my husband and I hosted dinner with our friends who were visiting from New York. As the night progressed, our friends began telling us about a new stage of exploration that had started in their relationship and how it had deepened their connection.

I heard the word “tantric” and instantly felt my guard go up. In recent years “tantric” has been associated with practices that are blatantly sexual (sometimes without consent), and there has been much controversy and speculation surrounding the word.

However, the reality is that my preconceived notions were based on people taking sacred art and weaponizing it for their selfish and twisted desires.

When taken back to the true meaning, a genuine tantric relationship is with two partners who want to connect on a deeper level. This company, Innercamp, has a proven track record and is accredited for doing that for its students.

My friends had found a company whose mission is to deepen relationships for a more fulfilling life and use tantric practices to improve their marriage. I was intrigued, as they typically did not speak in such terms. And it turns out this wasn’t just any company promising a spiritual change without anything to back it.

Innercamp utilizes scientific data & research to provide a stable and trustworthy foundation for the spiritual nature of their practice, specifically around tantric relationships.

The company offers virtual and in-person workshops and training on disciplines such as Tantra, Energy Work, and Meditation (to name a few) for individuals wanting to start a career in a holistic field or to improve their relationships differently.

My friends participated in the Level 1 Tantric training to devote themselves again to each other’s marriage and commit to a daily (and never easy) practice of loving each other unconditionally.

However, someone who wants to learn and teach others could take the Level 2 course. It’s a more profound and research-based level that incorporates psychology as well.

I was curious. My husband and I are always open to improving our relationship and have already explored several more spiritual avenues, especially healing. In the past, I endured several abusive relationships at times; it is difficult for me to be vulnerable and connect, which I still continually have to work through.

After reaching out to Innercamp and asking what they recommended we should do or expect before exploring Tantric practices with each other/ourselves, they listed the following:

Begin practicing yoga/meditation alongside breathwork

Both partners must commit to the practice whole-heartedly

Ensure you are dedicated to your self-development

Being aware of boundaries and continually asking for consent.

Ultimately, close intimate relationships can be the best part of our lives, but only if we prioritize them. Often we scoff at the idea of trying something new, or we are afraid to feel/look “silly.”

Life is short, and we want to nourish the most cherished relationships. Why not try new adventures and practices with your partner? We open ourselves to the exciting and possible when we let go of our preconceived notions. Even though it can be scary, it can also allow us to experience new ways of living that can enhance our lives in a way we never dreamed possible.

