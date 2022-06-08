Interstitial Ritual: Finding Focus & Mindfulness in Your Day

We will often start our days with the best of intentions … and then promptly get caught up in a chain of busywork, messages, opening browser tabs, checking on things, answering email …

… and soon the day has gone by and we wonder what we did with the day.

There’s a simple practice that can shift that in a huge way: the Interstitial Ritual.

It’s very simple:

When you finish with a task (or email, message, reading something) … pause. Don’t go to the next tab or message right away.

Take a breath. Notice where you are, how you feel, what is around you.

Write down what you just finished, if it was a task. For me, I have a Today list and a Done list and I simply add the last task to my Done list, remove it from the Today list.

Celebrate! Reinforce your accomplishment by being grateful.

Now take another breath. What do you want to do next? It can be another task on your Today list, it can be answering the next email in your inbox, or it might be to take a break, drink some water, go for a walk, stretch.

Set that intention, and get to it.

It’s that simple. A pause, a little mindfulness, write down what you just did, and then consider what you want to do next.

I promise you, this will bring a lot more intention, mindfulness and focus to your day. You might even get some important stuff done.

The trick is to remember. How will you remember to do this ritual after every task?

And how powerful would it be for you to make this shift?

—

This post was previously published on Zen Habits. Uncopyright courtesy Leo Babauta.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock