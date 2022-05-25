Is Dating Independent People a Bad Decision?

If you always feel like your partner doesn’t need you in their life, they are happy by themselves, they have a life of their own apart from yours, and they know how to have fun without you…you may be dating an independent person.

But what are the problems of dating such a person?

They will not wait for you

You are a part of their life. Not the whole. They will always have other plans if you stood them up on the dates. They won’t expect you to open doors or help them into the chair. And even if you do not be by them, their life will go on.

They will say ‘No’ — a lot

You can’t push them over into doing something they don’t want to. They have a strong sense of ‘self-esteem’ and that will make it very difficult for you to manipulate your partner to do what you want.

They will draw clear boundaries

Independent people love boundaries. They won’t let you in and burst their perfect bubble. You need to respect their limits and always be on the watch for your behavior with them.

They will prioritize work when it has to be done

For them, work or their enterprise is very important. It has to be perfectly managed to make them feel happy about life. So you can’t ask them to leave their job and take care of the kids.

But,

The truth is these are all good qualities. Why?

They will not wait, but they are ready for an equal ride

Independent people make their partner’s life easy and smooth. By being casual and taking responsibilities equally they make the relationship is taken care of from their side as well. You don’t have to carry the weight of the relationship by only yourself, and you can rest assured that your partner will be fine by themselves if you ever get busy with something.

They will say ‘No’ and will help you be who you are

By not allowing you to push them to do something they don’t want, they would maintain the sanity of the relationship. They will respect your decision if ever you want to reject something too. It will lead to a relationship where everyone is allowed to be who they are.

They will draw clear boundaries, and let you have yours too

Them having boundaries means you are allowed to have yours too. You would always have that free time to go shopping as you like or chill with your mates without feeling guilty about your partner’s sacrifices. The relationships last longer when you have a life outside the relationship(of course while maintaining loyalty and faithfulness).

They will prioritize work because it secures life

By prioritizing work, they will make sure that not only one but both partners will provide for the upkeeping of the family. Being responsible they would always be understanding of your commitments and will support your career goals as well.

At the first glance, you might feel that dating an independent person who loves themselves is a bad decision, but in fact, dating such a person would actually be a wise decision because they would add stability to your life.

Independent people are always reliable and they would always respect you for the commitment and would reciprocate it with loyalty and faithfulness.

Therefore, if you ever felt like dating that independent person might lead to isolation, it might actually turn out to be a very fulfilling relationship with the sense of commitment and stability they add to your life.

