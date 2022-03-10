Is Every Thought Worth Ranting About to the World?

I’m sharing about social ranting but I’m not ranting about it—really!

Instead, I’m pondering the value of over-sharing hot buttons while under-offering solutions. And since I’m not a rambler (a definite hot button for me), let’s get right into it, shall we?

One of my personal issues with social media is the plethora of “I think it, I’ll say it” or “I feel this way, so I’m going to lay it on you” posts.

To be clear, I’m also telling you what I think and how I feel, every time I write.

However, my style is to not skip the critical subsequent step of sharing what it can mean to you: the value proposition.

I seek to provide some sort of takeaway that can be useful: a laugh, an epiphany, a lesson, or a new perspective. We all have our share of negative experiences or difficult days. The struggle is real for everyone. No exceptions. So why add to that burden without offering some sort of relief when you want to talk about yours?

Here are three examples that make me sigh:

1.The stranger who did them wrong

Nothing makes me wince like reading a FB post which opens with, “To the person who…” and then the author proceeds to share details of an unsatisfactory experience with an unknown or unnamed person.

The transgression? It varies. But it’s typically a minor irritant, in the scheme of things. There’s never a shortage of driving examples. Perhaps someone cut them off in traffic. Maybe someone didn’t park within the lines at the store parking lot.

Does the writer really think the stranger is going to (a) read the diatribe, and (b) immediately change their ways? Or is the author simply venting publicly … in search of a place to dump ruffled feelings or receive validation for perceived indignations? What are we to do with this negativity?

Or how about this:

2. Whingeing about societal pressure to do things one way

Who doesn’t chafe against all the “shoulds” that social lays on us? What to wear, what to eat, where to go, how to be, how to do anything and everything! It’s difficult enough figuring ourselves out, We also deal with a round-the-clock bullhorn feeding us answers we didn’t ask for, which don’t necessarily align with our preferences.

But how tiresome are the unleashed posts about how the author doesn’t want to be told what to do … they are who they are and they refuse to bend. The language gets salty with “Fuck you, algorithm!” or “The Hell with you, society…I’m not ready for kids now!”.

And that’s the extent of the story: leave me alone.

So maybe the author is drawing a public line in the sand. I am a fervent “line draw-er” myself with being told what to do (just ask my husband, hehe).

Nevertheless, what’s the benefit for the reader? Where are the suggestions for how to do things our own way and be good with that? Or the chuckle about how to circumnavigate pressure to conform? Crickets!

And lastly:

3. A political stance about a complicated topic

I’ve yet to see how using social to broadcast personal political beliefs has ever ended well. Either the author gets a bunch of head nodders, which means they didn’t change anyone’s mind, or they attract folks from the other side of the fence and it all dissolves into chaos. What was accomplished?

Even worse, I’ve seen writers dive in with “This is how I see it and I’m not interested in debating”. They may turn off comments or delete them as they see fit. Lovely, eh?

Sure, we all have freedom of speech. Talk away! But why serve up political beliefs you want others to embrace without giving them a chance to respond with their diverse views? If one doesn’t like society saying what we should do, then why do you get to do tell the rest of us “how it should be”?

Bottom line, is social truly the best platform for a thoughtful, considerate political discussion? In today’s increasingly polarized society, it appears to only have us dig our heels in deeper. And it also seems to sever more personal ties which is sad.

The takeaways I’m teeing up for you

I favor offering things in threes (as opposed to 12-point listicles which cross my eyes after number five) so here goes:

Firstly, when emotions are high, consider using a personal journal to process those feelings. Maybe you weren’t a sensitive young girl who once upon a time wrote in her little diary about how no one understood her or felt rejected when Johnny didn’t ask her out. Then she locked it with that little key, hid it under the mattress, and she carried on.

But hey, same principle!

Whether old school pen and paper or online digital journaling (like 750 Words which I adore and faithfully use), spew forth those negative or squirrely thoughts in private. It’s a relief just to say them and get them out of your head, right?

This allows your rational brain to join the party and be heard. Now process the situation unemotionally. Think of all the times you spoke before thinking and then, in hindsight, you had second thoughts or more useful conclusions. Too late now, eh? This is the power of the pause.

Secondly, figure out why you want to share your situation or outlook. What action or perspective do you want your readers to take? Feeling compelled to vent is normal. It relieves frustration and that’s what friends are for—sometimes.

It just goes to another level when we broadcast it into the ether, going above and beyond our closest friends. How many people need to hear you gripe and moan so you can feel whole again?

How would you feel about developing a reputation for finding fault, complaining, or mounting a soapbox? Your dearest friends may not see you this way (unless it’s true) but what about those that you rarely if never meet up with? That could happen and who needs evidence of your misery in the world?

Thirdly, what value are you imparting to your readers? A vent can be turned into a useful post as I mentioned previously. ( Just look at what I’m doing here!).

If you want to change someone’s mind, then there’s likely a lesson learned or a new way of dealing with a problem that you can provide. Maybe it’s about lightening up about the issue, and so you share a few laughs and jibes. Not taking every little thing too seriously is an invaluable life skill, don’t you think?

I may learn I’m a crusty curmudgeon or I’m a clever contributor, based on what you tell me. I’m good either way so the lines are now open— step on up!

What do you think: Do you enjoy reading rants? Do you regularly write them? Can they serve a positive purpose? Drop a comment because I’d genuinely like to hear your thoughts. Thanks for stopping by!

