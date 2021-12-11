Is Suffering Love a Choice?

In my opinion, individuals in relationships want three things ;

Desire Respect Interest

When these three things come together, the relationship can progress very well. However, it is necessary to take into account that a relationship can end, as it can be with anything.

So, does it make sense to you that people are so miserable after separation? Yes, we can love a lot, but every pain must end after a while. It seems to me that most people seem to suffer so much love just because they want attention from those around them.

There is no pain there.

