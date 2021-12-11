Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Is Suffering Love a Choice?

Is Suffering Love a Choice?

And are there people who enjoy it?

by Leave a Comment

 

In my opinion, individuals in relationships want three things ;

  1. Desire
  2. Respect
  3. Interest

 

When these three things come together, the relationship can progress very well. However, it is necessary to take into account that a relationship can end, as it can be with anything.

So, does it make sense to you that people are so miserable after separation? Yes, we can love a lot, but every pain must end after a while. It seems to me that most people seem to suffer so much love just because they want attention from those around them.

There is no pain there.

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Luis Galvez on Unsplash

 

About Valerio

Psychologist and blogger. I help people use psychology for meaningful personal growth

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@IamValerio

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x