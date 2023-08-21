Is Your Dream Killing You?

Are you a dreamer?

I sure am.

You have dreams.

You have BIG dreams.

I know you do.

Everyone does.

But the thing about dreams is that they are just that,

DREAMS.

When we speak of our dreams, we have the feeling of something that may never happen, they are set off into the distance of time and space,

they are something that we might “wish” for, but in our core feel they are unattainable.

That is why they are dreams after all.

Just like the dreams that we have in our sleep, our waking dreams are fleeting in the moments of life, they come in and they squeeze us,

make us want for something more, may even cause us suffering and pain for not having them.

Dreams blossom in our minds and heart and they beg for us to pay attention, but life feeds us evidence quiet often, showing us just how hard it is to achieve these dreams, or how goofy we are to believe that we can ever get them to manifest.

And so, we are dreamers.

And even in writing this statement,

and perhaps for you to read it, there is a negative charge around the word,

there is hesitation, pain and discomfort, there is a sensation of tightness in the reality, that dreamers just dream.

It is through hard work being practical and settling into what life is really about that you succeed.

That you SURVIVE.

Dreamers are fun and all.

Dreaming is beautiful, creative and gives us hope.

But it is not logical.

Or so we are brainwashed into believing.

We are daily hounded into the practiced thinking of this.

We are reminded by what we have been practicing by the evidence of our lives and how things unfold and manifest.

So we put more into the thinking and feeling of what is before us,

without the trust that we can change our tomorrow by changing our mindset.

But the truth is that dreams do come true.

And they are gifted to you to become reality through your abilities, your focus, your energy. That is why you have the dreams that you have.

You and ONLY you are meant to manifest them. However, you will never achieve those manifestations without clarity, joy and trust.

You must LET GO of all those things that cause resistance to the creation of your dreams.

You must embrace the fact that your true work is from within.

It is in focusing on the thoughts and feelings that stir in you.

It is the realization that yes perhaps your BIG dreams are too big for you,

but NOT because they are actually too big, but because of the practiced thoughts that you have around achieving them.

Do you believe that you must work hard for your dreams?

Do you believe that you must suffer in some way?

Pay a price to have your dream?

That you must earn it and become worthy of it?

Do you believe that you are being too selfish or greedy in wanting it?

Do you believe that dreamers only dream?

For decades I too have fought with these paralyzing beliefs. I grew up poor, my family struggled to make ends meet and my parents told me consistently that I could not have. My teachers and friends, society all supported these statements and educated me into believing that hard work, suffering and compromise was what had to happen and even with those things that at best I would live paycheck to paycheck.

Don’t think you can only work 8 hour a week.

Don’t think you can do something you love and get paid well for it.

Don’t think you can have a multi-six business with no college education.

Don’t think that you can travel the world.

Don’t think that you have a strong support system.

Don’t think that you can ever be loved.

Don’t…

Don’t…

Don’t….

STOP your dreaming, it will get you know where.

Those DREAMS are unrealistic, let’s bring it back a notch.

Yes, here is what I was told.

Here are some of the thoughts that still pop up in my psyche today,

that have hindered me through the years.

Sound familiar?

Well REALITY CHECK….

The ONLY f-cking reason any dream is ever too BIG is because you believe it is too big for you and you look daily for evidence to support this stinking thinking.

That is, it.

God gifted you with those dreams,

and God does not make mistakes.

You have those desires,

those dreams,

for a reason.

You and ONLY YOU,

are meant to manifest them.

You say you want to be worthy of them,

then act on them.

And you will be worthy.

Stop talking about it.

The BIGGEST action you need to take for your dream’s manifestation is to come to terms with the fact that YOU ARE IN CONTROL of what you think about.

You can change your thoughts and your feelings,

thus, your vibe,

and manifest anything you desire.

It all starts with what you are focusing on.

Stop being so serious about everything.

Dreaming is fun.

Dreaming is playful.

Dreaming is creative.

So why are you making it all out to be such a BIG chore?

Oh, because you have to suffer,

you have to turn it into work.

Well F-ck that sh*t!!!!

Dreams come into reality when you let go of all the drama and chaos.

When you embrace the JOY.

Do you really think that you are going to find the motivation to deliberately create your dream life when you are dreading taking action to do it?

Do you really believe that the answer to creating that freedom-based life is to cause yourself more suffering and agony?

Do you really think that you are going to call into your world all the joy, love and abundance by fixating on worry and fear of not having enough?

I can tell you one thing for certain,

If you are not living your F-ck YES! Life right now in any way,

then you and only you can change it.

The answer is simple when you are in alignment to your soul,

you will feel good, and the results will unfold like magic before you.

If you are not having these two things happen,

then you are NOT in alignment with soul.

You are denying who you really are.

And you are stepping away from your power.

Most likely because you were told you had too,

and it was the way to success,

somewhere along the journey,

you bought this lie.

And NOW you wake every day,

looking for supportive evidence to make it a reality.

Consciously or not.

You are doing it.

And you can change it.

TODAY.

As Always,

Stop Existing & Start Living

Rene’ Schooler

—

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)