Home / Featured Content / It Is Alright To Remain Happy Amidst All the Chaos in the World

It Is Alright To Remain Happy Amidst All the Chaos in the World

Finding happiness even in the little things is not a crime.

by

 

Life is short. Just like the weather, I do not know what is lined-up for us next.

Although I always believe we create our story and our future, COVID-19 kind of proved me wrong. Not completely, but at least the fact that unprecedented events in life can create detours that we may never have been prepared for.

At the same time, I also feel that COVID-19 made me realize that time is ticking, and it is not worth being on the death bed, regretting not being able to pursue some dreams.

***

Amidst the rising fear and anxiety COVID-19 brings, I have completely enjoyed my summer hanging out with my best friend, finding loving relationships, and rebuilding my network in the city I am currently settled in.

Among the daily wails of Trump and COVID-19, I went bold and beautiful about how one can still find happiness and pursue the activities that one wants to while maintaining hygiene.

Yes, I cried and had sleepless nights worried about my future and losing so many innocent human lives.

Yet, I wake up every day and pledge to laugh and smile to bring me the life I would like to build as far as I can.

As much as possible to love each moment as “the one” and love life to the fullest while being grateful for the safety and good health.

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Leo Rivas on Unsplash

 

About Aceline Lavanya

Aceline Lavanya

Aspiring — Mindfulness | Writer | Scientist | Creator | Dreamer | Achiever | Learner - Follow more on thepreparedmindkana.blog

