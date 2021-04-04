It Is Alright To Remain Happy Amidst All the Chaos in the World

Life is short. Just like the weather, I do not know what is lined-up for us next.

Although I always believe we create our story and our future, COVID-19 kind of proved me wrong. Not completely, but at least the fact that unprecedented events in life can create detours that we may never have been prepared for.

At the same time, I also feel that COVID-19 made me realize that time is ticking, and it is not worth being on the death bed, regretting not being able to pursue some dreams.

***

Amidst the rising fear and anxiety COVID-19 brings, I have completely enjoyed my summer hanging out with my best friend, finding loving relationships, and rebuilding my network in the city I am currently settled in.

Among the daily wails of Trump and COVID-19, I went bold and beautiful about how one can still find happiness and pursue the activities that one wants to while maintaining hygiene.

Yes, I cried and had sleepless nights worried about my future and losing so many innocent human lives.

Yet, I wake up every day and pledge to laugh and smile to bring me the life I would like to build as far as I can.

As much as possible to love each moment as “the one” and love life to the fullest while being grateful for the safety and good health.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here. —

Photo credit: Leo Rivas on Unsplash