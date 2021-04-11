Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / It Was up To Her Now — Just Like It Always Was

It Was up To Her Now — Just Like It Always Was

She took one hesitant step.

by Leave a Comment

 

She took one hesitant step,

And then one more…

Wishing she felt more sure of the path before her,

But trusting her heart to show her the way.

It had not led her astray so far.

Other hearts had,

But never her own.

***

With every soft placement of her foot in the sand,

She learned to trust herself more and more.

She learned to not just hear,

But to actually listen to and heed the whispers of her heart.

Understanding now that they spoke only the truth,

If she could only hear them over the din of her days,

Which was only a tiny bit louder than the noise of her fear.

***

What next? She asked her wary heart.

What is the exact right next step?

And only the next step.

She didn’t want to look too far ahead.

She only wanted to focus on the present.

And the one thing her heart wanted her to focus on in this next moment.

The one thing her heart and soul have been echoing through the years.

***

She placed her hand over her heart,

As she had grown accustomed to doing when tuning in,

And listened to her quiet, loving murmur.

The reassuring voice of her soul taking the lead,

Quieting the nonstop chatter of her thoughts.

As she witnessed them and let them go with love,

She could feel the message from her heart.

***

Urging her forward.

Holding her gently with peace.

Helping her to stay open.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Challenging her to be less guarded.

Giving her strength and courage.

And reminding her that it was up to her now.

Just like it always was.

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Nadia Jamnik on Unsplash

 

About Christy Williams

Christy Williams is an expert in her own midlife crisis, and not-at-all an expert in spiritual awakenings, both of which are currently ongoing for her. She is proud to call herself: Sassy Writer/Editor. Flexible Work Evangelist. Spiritual Seeker. Highly-Sensitive Soul. Empathic Intuitive. Aspiring Herbivore. Fierce Mom. Hot Mess. And she also wants you to know that you are not the boss of her. She would love to connect with you on FacebookInstagramTwitter, LinkedIn, and her website.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x