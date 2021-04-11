She took one hesitant step,
And then one more…
Wishing she felt more sure of the path before her,
But trusting her heart to show her the way.
It had not led her astray so far.
But never her own.
***
With every soft placement of her foot in the sand,
She learned to trust herself more and more.
She learned to not just hear,
But to actually listen to and heed the whispers of her heart.
Understanding now that they spoke only the truth,
If she could only hear them over the din of her days,
Which was only a tiny bit louder than the noise of her fear.
***
What next? She asked her wary heart.
What is the exact right next step?
And only the next step.
She didn’t want to look too far ahead.
She only wanted to focus on the present.
And the one thing her heart wanted her to focus on in this next moment.
The one thing her heart and soul have been echoing through the years.
***
She placed her hand over her heart,
As she had grown accustomed to doing when tuning in,
And listened to her quiet, loving murmur.
The reassuring voice of her soul taking the lead,
Quieting the nonstop chatter of her thoughts.
As she witnessed them and let them go with love,
She could feel the message from her heart.
***
Urging her forward.
Holding her gently with peace.
Challenging her to be less guarded.
Giving her strength and courage.
And reminding her that it was up to her now.
Just like it always was.
—
This post was previously published on Medium.
***
—
Photo credit: Nadia Jamnik on Unsplash
.