It’s Essential to Abandon Relationship Fantasies

“Relationship fantasies can be a sign of a healthy imagination, but they can also be a trap if we become too attached to them and lose sight of the real people in our lives.” — Terri Orbuch

Fantasizing is a common and normal part of our daily lives. It allows us to escape reality and immerse ourselves in a world of our own creation. However, when it comes to relationships, fantasies can cause disappointment, heartbreak, and frustration.

It’s important to abandon these relationship fantasies and embrace the reality of what lasting unions entail. Relationship fantasies are idealized versions of what we carry in our minds. They’re often based on unrealistic expectations we see in movies, books, and media, and when reality falls short of those expectations, we become disappointed and disillusioned.

These fantasies can set us up for failure and paint an unrealistic picture of what relationships should be like. One of the biggest problems with related fantasies is they often ignore the efforts that go into maintaining a healthy and fulfilling partnership.

A successful relationship requires effort, communication, and compromise from both people. When we expect our partners to fulfill our every desire and meet all of our needs without any effort on our part, we are setting ourselves up for disappointment. The reality is that relationships require attention and giving from both people.

Another problem with relationship fantasies is that they create unrealistic expectations of what our partners should be like. No one is perfect, and our partners will have flaws and weaknesses just like we do. When we set unrealistic expectations for our partners, we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment.

“Relationship fantasies can be a double-edged sword, offering both comfort and disappointment depending on how closely they align with reality.” — Bella DePaulo

Instead of focusing on unrealistic expectations, it’s important to set realistic ones. We need to accept our partners for who they are and embrace their strengths and weaknesses. By doing so, we can learn to appreciate them instead of trying to mold them into who we want them to be.

Focusing on the positive is also crucial when it comes to building a strong and healthy relationship. When we focus solely on the negative aspects of our partners or the relationship, it can be challenging to find happiness and fulfillment. We need to focus on the good and appreciate the positive qualities and actions of our partners.

Another way to build a strong and healthy relationship is by pouring into each other. This means showing love, respect, and appreciation for each other consistently. We need to be intentional about expressing our love and showing our partners that they are valued and cherished.

Communication is another crucial aspect of building a strong and healthy relationship. It’s essential to be open and honest with each other, even when it’s difficult. Communication helps us understand each other’s needs, desires, and expectations, and it helps us work together to overcome any challenges that arise.

Lastly, practicing gratitude can also help us abandon relationship fantasies and embrace reality. Gratitude involves recognizing and appreciating the good in our lives. By being grateful for our partners and the positive aspects of our relationship, we can build stronger connections and find more happiness and fulfillment.

Relationship fantasies can cause disappointment, heartbreak, and frustration. To build a strong and healthy relationship, it’s essential to abandon these fantasies and embrace the reality of what lasting unions entail.

This means setting realistic expectations, focusing on the positive, pouring into each other, communicating openly, and practicing gratitude. Building a healthy union takes effort, but it’s worth it when you strive together to overcome any challenges that arise.

This post was previously published on Louis Morris’ blog.

