We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Jackson Neal – Self Portrait: Danny Phantom [Video]

Jackson Neal – Self Portrait: Danny Phantom [Video]

"A string of code wraps around my throat."

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Jackson Neal, performing “Self Portrait: Danny Phantom”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
[Music]
00:18
[Music]
00:28
um
01:07
self-portrait danny phantom
01:11
i enter the portal young
01:21
unfamiliar with love or what it looks
01:24
like
01:25
in the algorithm in gay porn
01:28
in the hole of my eye gaped why two boys
01:32
slurp each other’s shadows strobe light
01:35
lovers
01:36
animating the animal inside the neon
01:39
iris
01:40
of a crocodile its pupil slashed into an
01:43
entry i
01:44
enter night every night a nasty emerald
01:48
green light crust my eyes while i run
01:51
the simulation again
01:52
again again crooked limbs thrashed
01:55
across the black slop
01:57
oculus swimming grim and glossy in vixen
02:00
pixels
02:01
a string of code wraps around my throat
02:03
gawking
02:04
at what two men can do one elbow deep in
02:07
another digit fiction
02:09
what some call parasite i call practice
02:13
pressing two bodies into one slashing
02:15
them
02:16
apart pythons sprouting second heads my
02:19
face
02:19
multiplying in the mirror i am the
02:22
exploded
02:22
lover and the boy who breaks him open
02:25
and the guilty black
02:26
glass and the scare child looking back
02:29
asking
02:30
what this means about me what i could be
02:35
look at me
02:37
i’m flickering i’m ghostboy1 and
02:41
ghostboy2
02:42
now tell me who is who
03:04
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

