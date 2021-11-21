Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Jae Nichelle – Choose Your Fighter [Video]

Jae Nichelle – Choose Your Fighter [Video]

"I wanted to be like the tougher girls who could take hit after hit and not cry"

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

A Runner-Up from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
i witnessed a lot of fights in middle
00:06
and high school
00:08
so much so that as a kid i found myself
00:10
mentally preparing for the inevitable
00:13
wondering what my first fight would be
00:14
like practicing what i would do
00:17
i wanted to be like the tougher girls
00:19
who could take hit after hit and not cry
00:21
who kept getting up and up until a
00:23
teacher dragged them to the principal’s
00:24
office but
00:25
my battles have never been physical i
00:28
left school unprepared to wrestle with a
00:30
world that would gladly stump me out
00:32
with half a chance
00:34
a world that would pull my hair without
00:35
the second thought steal my lunchable
00:37
and then tell the principal i started it
00:39
a world that convinced me i would never
00:41
be good enough and was never working
00:42
hard enough and on my worst days i
00:44
believed the world when it told me i was
00:46
not strong enough
00:49
white supremacy is the most conniving
00:51
bully
00:52
and every day that a black woman wakes
00:54
up she has to choose a fighter just to
00:56
make it through i thought to be a good
00:59
fighter meant to be super human
01:01
as unbreakable as the women around me
01:03
the good fighters who never let their
01:04
hurt show
01:05
who made it through level after level
01:07
straight faced healing their own bruises
01:09
making it work with whatever tools life
01:11
handed them like
01:12
a good fighter keeps getting up no
01:14
matter how tired she is like
01:16
a good fighter can rip the final boss
01:17
apart with her teeth and have the blood
01:19
stained out of her clothes by morning
01:22
a good fighter would keep her head up
01:23
always laughing at the world’s attempts
01:26
to bring her down but i am no longer on
01:28
the playground
01:30
and superhumans only exist in video
01:32
games
01:34
and i’ve seen the fighters in my life
01:36
break down no matter how hard they’ve
01:38
tried not to and i believed another lie
01:41
which is that good fighters have to
01:43
fight alone
01:44
they don’t they lean on the fighters
01:48
around them
01:49
they are not always strong enough and no
01:51
one person can be
01:52
all the time when i finally chose a
01:55
fighter
01:56
i chose myself a fighter who is far from
02:00
invincible
02:02
a fighter who might cry before the fight
02:04
even starts
02:05
a fighter who needs a break sometimes
02:07
and deserves to take one ignoring all
02:09
the voices who tell her no
02:11
a fighter who is not and never will be
02:13
weak for walking away from fights that
02:15
do not serve her
02:17
a fighter unafraid to ask for help
02:19
surrounded by a team of good fighters
02:21
who have her back all the things
02:23
that make us human make us good fighters
02:25
and i would pick me
02:27
and my squad against the world any day
02:30
because we are not super human we heal
02:33
each other’s wounds
02:34
we cry when we get lost we get angry we
02:37
don’t understand
02:38
everything we don’t always want to work
02:40
harder we refuse to beat ourselves up we
02:43
find
02:44
joy in the littlest of things we refuse
02:47
to be martyrs and let’s be honest
02:51
it’s not much of a fight because in this
02:54
way
02:55
when we choose to be ourselves first we
02:58
will
02:58
always be the ones winning
03:17
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x