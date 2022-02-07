Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Jill Maurey on How To Organize a Rally [Podcast]

Jill Maurey on How To Organize a Rally [Podcast]

Jill has a background in education and social work and an interest in environmental activism. She worked on both of President Barak Obama's campaigns.

by Leave a Comment

 

Jill moved to Louisville in 2010 due to a job move for her husband, Tom, after raising a family and living in Maine for 20 years.  She has a background in education and social work and an interest in environmental activism.  She worked on Barak Obama’s first and second presidential campaigns and campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

I have experience working with Jill on Louisville’s version of The Woman’s March the day after the presidential inauguration in January of 2017, which we called, The Rally to Move Forward. At that rally over 5,000 people showed up. And I wanted to talk to Jill about how she went about organizing such an important event.

Here’s some local coverage of The Rally to Move Forward.

.

.

This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Derek Penwell

Derek Penwell is senior pastor of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, and a lecturer at the University of Louisville in Religious Studies and Comparative Humanities. His newest book, Outlandish, focuses on understanding the political nature of Jesus’ life as a model for forming communities of resistance capable of challenging oppression in the pursuit of peace and justice.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x