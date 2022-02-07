Jill Maurey on How To Organize a Rally [Podcast]

Jill moved to Louisville in 2010 due to a job move for her husband, Tom, after raising a family and living in Maine for 20 years. She has a background in education and social work and an interest in environmental activism. She worked on Barak Obama’s first and second presidential campaigns and campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

I have experience working with Jill on Louisville’s version of The Woman’s March the day after the presidential inauguration in January of 2017, which we called, The Rally to Move Forward. At that rally over 5,000 people showed up. And I wanted to talk to Jill about how she went about organizing such an important event.

Here’s some local coverage of The Rally to Move Forward.

This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.

Photo credit: Shutterstock