Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Kevin Kantor – Crying for Likes [Video]

Kevin Kantor – Crying for Likes [Video]

"So I'm scrolling through Instagram, and crying."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Kevin Kantor, performing at Park Square Theatre in St. Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
So I’m scrolling through Instagram,
00:04
and crying.
00:06
Okay, maybe it’s more like the sky cracked open,
00:10
and it started raining polaroids of sad boys.
00:14
But it’s like that commodified kind of sadness–
00:16
sadness that you want to double-tap, sadness with a search function,
00:20
sadness that probably didn’t invite your sadness to the writers group
00:23
because maybe your sadness is a little too sad,
00:26
like a don’t share that kind of sadness, not cute when it cries,
00:29
doesn’t have real reach.
00:31
Sadly sort of simple sadness,
00:33
sadness that could maybe use a PR team,
00:35
sadness that should definitely rebrand itself as misery,
00:38
sadness that, frankly, just doesn’t celebrate itself enough.
00:43
So I’m scrolling through Instagram,
00:45
and crying
00:47
at a photo of another queer man sitting sadly, smiling,
00:51
by a river, or a lake, or an arbitrary body of water,
00:57
his nails painted neatly,
01:00
the right hand undoubtedly done by a lover.
01:04
And I double-tap,
01:06
my fingers always either naked or coated red to the knuckle.
01:11
I think of the phrase “another queer man,”
01:15
and the bridge I attempt to build with the word “another,”
01:19
how it can’t withstand the weight of the word “man,”
01:22
and so the bridge crumbles into the water,
01:25
the last word left hanging.
01:29
And I’m still not entirely sure who I’m crying for.
01:33
Maybe for this man’s teeth,
01:36
that, at least in this photo, look so straight.
01:40
Maybe because, to the water, my body is arbitrary.
01:45
Maybe because I’m scrolling through Instagram
01:47
convinced I’m building bridges
01:50
when all I’ve done is given myself something to jump from.
01:56
(applause)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x