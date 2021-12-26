Kevin Kantor – Crying for Likes [Video]

By Button Poetry

Kevin Kantor, performing at Park Square Theatre in St. Paul, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

Okay, maybe it’s more like the sky cracked open,

But it’s like that commodified kind of sadness–

sadness that you want to double-tap, sadness with a search function,

sadness that probably didn’t invite your sadness to the writers group

because maybe your sadness is a little too sad,

like a don’t share that kind of sadness, not cute when it cries,

sadness that could maybe use a PR team,

sadness that should definitely rebrand itself as misery,

sadness that, frankly, just doesn’t celebrate itself enough.

by a river, or a lake, or an arbitrary body of water,

the right hand undoubtedly done by a lover.

my fingers always either naked or coated red to the knuckle.

and the bridge I attempt to build with the word “another,”

how it can’t withstand the weight of the word “man,”

and so the bridge crumbles into the water,

And I’m still not entirely sure who I’m crying for.

that, at least in this photo, look so straight.

Maybe because, to the water, my body is arbitrary.

when all I’ve done is given myself something to jump from.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

