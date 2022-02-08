Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Kevin Kantor – Dad Bought a Telescope [Video]

Kevin Kantor – Dad Bought a Telescope [Video]

Dad said look at the stars

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Kevin Kantor, performing at Rustbelt 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
let’s play house
00:06
you can be the dad and i can be the
00:09
other
00:10
dad or you can be my daddy
00:13
and i can be your stepson no
00:17
or you could be someone else’s husband
00:20
and i will be your cleared browser
00:22
history
00:23
or you could be my father and i could be
00:27
his silence
00:30
play dead maybe you could be my
00:33
brother’s ghost and i could be haunted
00:35
or you could be my sister’s gravestone
00:37
and i will be
00:38
my mother grieving or
00:42
i could always play alone yeah i’ll be
00:45
the dog
00:46
burying healed children’s bones out back
00:51
dad bought a telescope dad said look at
00:53
the stars dad said
00:55
look at the moon dad said don’t look at
00:57
the sun
00:58
sun you want an eye full of shimmer
01:02
well then look across the lake look at
01:04
all those heavenly bodies
01:06
diving into our milky way look at all
01:09
those celestial spheres
01:11
globes orbs round things
01:14
bouncing on the buoyancy of our manhood
01:17
you see
01:17
dad bought a telescope and then started
01:21
naming constellations
01:23
after all our neighbor’s daughters
01:26
marveled at the way stephanie’s spine
01:28
arced across the sky
01:30
always pointed him dune north
01:33
dad bought an aquarium filled with a
01:35
family of fish and then
01:37
never cleaned the tank you see a pet is
01:39
not a pet if it
01:40
is a hobby a hobby can still be a hobby
01:43
even if you suck at it but not so much
01:45
if you don’t give a that you suck
01:46
dad was the kind of man who left his
01:48
porn out
01:49
dad hid all of the lighters so his son
01:53
held a fork over the open blue flame of
01:55
the gas-powered stovetop
01:57
and then pressed the metal to the flesh
01:59
of their calf dad said
02:01
don’t stare directly at my son or the
02:03
sun we all know how hot
02:05
it burns so the telescope hung
02:08
its head in shimmer so the sun picked up
02:11
a magnified glass
02:12
played private eye pulled long blonde
02:15
hairs out of the carpet and wings off of
02:17
anything don’t they know that the sky is
02:20
a dangerous place
02:22
dad bought a pool table because the
02:24
basement was so big and he needed
02:26
something other than conversation to
02:28
fill it
02:29
dad bought a hot tub because once the
02:31
heavens and the oceans were won
02:33
and the firmament fit so snugly in a
02:36
two-piece
02:37
that’s my father the astronomer
02:41
my father the marine biologist dad said
02:44
see all of that pretty pretty in the
02:47
deep deep deep
02:48
that man was never meant to touch
02:51
i’m gonna touch it teach it how to
02:54
shoot pool dad said don’t stare at your
02:57
son
02:58
too long you’re bound to go sunset well
03:00
it’s been too
03:01
long dad you’re bound to stare dad said
03:04
go
03:05
too son go too
03:08
dad said don’t stare at your son
03:12
too long you’re bound to go speechless
03:18
[Applause]
03:23
keep that going for kevin

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

