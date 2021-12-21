Knock, Knock

I love to travel and when I do, I enjoy taking photos of doors. Each color makes a statement, and the color of our door says a lot.

BLUE exudes serenity, stability, and trust. It’s associated with knowledge, relaxation, and health.

YELLOW exudes community; someone who’s social. It’s associated with awareness, wisdom, and clarity.

ORANGE exudes warmth and wisdom. It’s associated happiness, independence, and confidence.

RED exudes welcome and hospitality. It’s associated with vitality, energy, and courage.

GREEN exudes ambition and growth. It’s associated with love, peace, and inner balance.

“Your teacher can open the door, but you must enter by yourself.” —Chinese proverb

What does your front door say about you?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan