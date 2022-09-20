Kyle Jones: iCRYO

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Kyle Jones talks about Cryotherapy, iCRYO and franchising, the importance of relationships, accepting failure and mistakes as part of success.

In This Episode:

[3:56] What does championship leadership mean to Kyle?

[5:27] Who is Kyle Jones and what brought him to where he is today?

[9:31] iCRYO

[12:08] Leaders that have influenced him.

[18:18] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[20:47] A turning point inside of his life.

[24:54] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“You can’t change the people around you, but you can change the people around you.”

The Guest:

Kyle W. Jones is the COO & Co-founder of iCRYO. Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy in your area. iCRYO’s mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market.

Resources:

icryo

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

***

—

