Last of Love

in the past

when I lost her

I would write

Some poem or song

Of hope or despair

Usually of hope

And despair

But this time is different

This time there will be no hope

and no despair

This time there will be no poem

No song

No longing

No delusional dreams

Or false pretenses

No path

No possibility

Nothing but the abject truth

That there is nothing left

And nowhere to go

And that much of my life

And love

Have gone

And she

Is not with me

And never will be

Jesus told me that in a vision

He came to me with an outstretched arm

And a look of compassion and love

And said

She is not you

Come out from her

Where the spirit of the Lord is

There is

Liberty

And the rest —

The rest,

Is Silence

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Jonatán Becerra on Unsplash