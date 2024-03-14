Get Daily Email
Last of Love

Last of Love

But this time is different

by

 

in the past
when I lost her
I would write
Some poem or song
Of hope or despair
Usually of hope
And despair

But this time is different
This time there will be no hope
and no despair

This time there will be no poem
No song
No longing
No delusional dreams
Or false pretenses
No path
No possibility
Nothing but the abject truth

That there is nothing left
And nowhere to go
And that much of my life
And love
Have gone
And she
Is not with me
And never will be

Jesus told me that in a vision
He came to me with an outstretched arm
And a look of compassion and love
And said

She is not you
Come out from her

Where the spirit of the Lord is
There is
Liberty

And the rest —
The rest,
Is Silence

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Jonatán Becerra on Unsplash

 

About John Gillen

At ten years old, John Matthew Gillen was sent to a summer camp where campers were allowed one elective activity.

John was the only camper who chose Storytelling. The camp director asked him to choose another class so they wouldn't have to offer Storytelling that year.

John refused.

Since then, he has been fired for writing poetry at work, cussed out by the Chief Clerk of the United States Supreme Court for accusing him of Satan worship, and has spent over $10,000 on tickets to Bob Dylan concerts.

John's first novel, American Blasphemer, was published in May, 2020, and premiered at #1 in the world on Amazon’s Kindle Store in American Literary Fiction.

His debut short film, 'American Ugly', played a dozen film festivals around the country, and his recently produced 'Legacy Sessions' won several awards on the festival circuit.

John has had his written work published in literary journals including The Laurel Review, Storgy Magazine, and The New Guard Literary Review, and he is currently the Chief Content Editor for Soigne Magazine.

His favorite authors include Jorge Luis Borges and Hank Bukowski, and he harbors a deep reverence for Martin Scorsese.

