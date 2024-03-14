Last of Love

in the past
when I lost her
I would write
Some poem or song
Of hope or despair
Usually of hope
And despair
But this time is different
This time there will be no hope
and no despair
This time there will be no poem
No song
No longing
No delusional dreams
Or false pretenses
No path
No possibility
Nothing but the abject truth
That there is nothing left
And nowhere to go
And that much of my life
And love
Have gone
And she
Is not with me
And never will be
Jesus told me that in a vision
He came to me with an outstretched arm
And a look of compassion and love
And said
She is not you
Come out from her
Where the spirit of the Lord is
There is
Liberty
And the rest —
The rest,
Is Silence
—
Photo credit: Jonatán Becerra on Unsplash