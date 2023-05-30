Learn the Five Love Languages — They Are Universal

Author Gary Chapman is a famous American relationship therapist who has summarized five forms of expressing love based on his years of counseling experience, calling them “love languages”:

Words of affirmation

(This language uses words to affirm other people.)

“This is a way of speaking to others where you use kind and positive words to make them feel good about themselves. For example, if you tell your friend that they did a great job on a project, that’s a word of affirmation.”

Acts of service

(For these people, actions speak louder than words.)

Some people feel most loved when others do things for them instead of just saying nice things. That means that these people value actions more than words. For example, if your friend likes Acts of Service, they may feel loved when you make them breakfast or clean their room for them instead of just telling them you appreciate them.

Receiving gifts

(For some people, what makes them feel most loved is to receive a gift.)

Some people feel loved when someone gives them a present.

Quality time

(This language is all about giving the other person your undivided attention.)

Giving someone quality time means that you are completely focused on them and aren’t distracted by anything else. It’s like when you’re playing a video game with your best friend and your mom calls you to do the dishes, but your friend says “Wait, let’s finish this level first” and you keep playing together. That’s quality time because you’re both fully engaged and present in the moment. It’s important to give people quality time because it shows that you value and care about them.

Physical touch

(To this person, nothing speaks more deeply than appropriate touch.)

The person described in this text feels a strong connection to others through physical touch. It means a lot to them when someone touches them in a way that is comfortable and respectful.

“But if it is not his or her primary love language, it will not mean to them what it would mean to us.”

When two people share a common language, they can express themselves and understand each other’s thoughts. In love, we are not like highly educated polyglots. Often, we only focus on expressing our love in the language we know. However, even if we have many “conversations,” it may be futile if one can only speak Chinese and the other cannot understand Chinese at all.

Language is learned from childhood, and love languages are no exception. Our original family is the classroom where we learn love languages. If our parents’ primary love language is Acts of Service, we naturally think that Acts of Service is the language to express love.

However, if the other person values Words of Affirmation more, all the Acts of Service in the world will not be effective. Over time, love between each other will erode. Therefore, this book helps you understand what you and your partner need the most, so you can avoid making unnecessary mistakes in your relationship.

(p.s Of course, if you excel in all five love languages, you are a love genius.)

