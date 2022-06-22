Learning Is More Successful When You Are Intellectually Curious

Curiosity is a better foundation for learning anything worthwhile.

It’s also an efficient approach to building a lasting career.

Curiosity is not an option if you are serious about improving your life or career. Many studies have shown that curiosity is one of the best predictors of success than talent.

Christopher Nolan is right, “You’re never going to learn something as profoundly as when it’s purely out of curiosity.”

People quickly lose interest in their personal pursuits when curiosity is no more the reason for their quest.

Intellectual curiosity is the need to explore, discover, and create. This can be for pleasure or for achievement.

People with an intellectual appetite are more likely to succeed because curiosity leads them to continually learn and develop new skills and pursue permanent and timeless knowledge.

“Study hard what interests you the most in the most undisciplined, irreverent and original manner possible,” Richard Feynmann encourages us.

Intellectual curiosity is one of the most powerful tools/skills today. It has the capacity to help us find fulfilment in life and improve our quality of life.

The ultimate key to becoming a better version of yourself is the desire to learn something new and the need to find answers and ask questions, even if you don’t know what those answers are or where they’ll lead.

Some people feel intellectual curiosity because they want to understand something new, some out of a sense of adventure, some out of a fear of not understanding. However it’s sparked for you, that sense of wonder can lead to success in many areas of your life.

Curiosity is a permanent skill of lifelong learners

“Curiosity is, in great and generous minds, the first passion and the last.” — Samuel Johnson

Maybe you’re an artist who wants to broaden your interpretation, or you’re an author with an idea for a new book. Follow your curiosities and they will never fail you.

Intellectual curiosity is the fuel that drives us forward, and it has never been more critical than it is today in our ever-changing world. Curiosity is the driving force behind many of the world’s most significant discoveries.

As Albert Einstein once said, “I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.” It takes a lot of discipline and hard work to maintain your intellectual curiosity, but it can make a difference in your life.

Life is an adventure; a burning curiosity to find what works, a better path, patterns that deliver results and principles that make life easier.

“From your career path to your personal choices, intellectual curiosity takes place from the very moment that you allow yourself to be led by your interests,” writes the team at MentorCruise.

Genuine curiosity can help you discover more than you can ever imagine. It’s powerful enough to keep you engaged in any pursuit for as long as possible.

But it requires commitment and the desire to question what you know. It requires an open mind to new knowledge.

To develop or stimulate intellectual curiosity, seek out opportunities to ask better questions and question conventional wisdom. Look for better answers outside known boundaries.

Getting curious about everything is easier said than done.

From exploring new ideas to reading articles that interest you, there are many ways to get curious: learn to read widely, learn from smarter minds, don’t be afraid to be wrong and ask every imaginable question.

Remember, too much of a good thing can be overwhelming — try starting small and working up from there!

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

