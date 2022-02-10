Get Daily Email
Lewis M. – Hush [Video]

Lewis M. – Hush [Video]

"I was young when my mother first learned of my autism"

By Button Poetry

Lewis M., performing “Hush”.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

I was young when my mother first learned
of my autism it was the age when
memories melted into puddles the instant
they were formed so I don’t remember
much but what I do remember is my
mother’s attempts at teaching me sign
language because I couldn’t speak
couldn’t read or write the sounds that
fell from my mouth from my mouth
amounted and not much more the whimpers
and they would land on the ground with a
thud quiet enough to cause earthquakes
and health those whimpers though tremor
through everything I touch the hush of
my Dan non-negotiable silence crawls
through my spine and has a home and my
bones to this day the shadow of my quiet
shines with the greatness casting
everything in a hue that looks the way
Hospital smell when someone dies a
silence so tragic it has to be mournful
and those quiet mornings my mother
rocked me in her arms cradling me to
hush my tears as she would whisper
praise to a God she wasn’t even sure she
believed and that she believed in
silence does she pray to the home that
exists between the stillness when no one
is talking because silence that
terrifies me I was young when my father
first taught me control kneel to a floor
that reeks of pints all consuming the
cinders of his own crumbling soul to
crack pipes that act as shackles
I remember how those whisper light
crackles emanated from those fates
before shivering into void when pierced
by his coughing the smoke would billow
from his mouth and blossom for a moment
into tiny little lotuses floating
glowing brilliant in the morning
sunlight the hush was a remedy that gave
me an excuse to remain oblivious to his
drug addiction and his presence was an
echo that would dance to the victim see
where my infant cries should have been
perhaps my hands hold the weight of his
addiction and my mother’s fearful rays
every day that my vocals goebbels
because I can’t remember its if I clench
up this hard
enough in my body I can feel the burden
of my hush defeated across my parents
faces as they would argue perhaps they
needed to hear me told them that I loved
them perhaps saying let’s as a cancer
brewing in their spaces or voices live
tick asylum and make homes had I known
the value of a voice I would have cried
the day my father left but what I said
was nothing 10 years later
reading his obituary his face corrupt in
the end their inertia a memory into
active emotion what I said was nothing I
was five when I said my first words the
immaculate germ of allocution sculpted
scribbles into speech the doctors were
stunned my mom she credits Jesus but the
hush still visits me I can still taste
the extinction of language underneath my
tongue it’s bone dry flavor trickles
down my throat like rancid milk my lips
were hurt their own existence when I’m
at a loss for words unheard every
sentiment remains lodged in my esophagus
clawing at the walls seeping through
every pore every open wound patched up
with the Huss like I chose this quiet
enabled this silence news to my own
voice with typewriter ribbons bleeding
ain’t crying to me that my voice still
exists whether I acknowledge this or not
like my lips are capable of so much more
than silence I wish I actually believed
that
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

