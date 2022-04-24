Lindsay Young – Social Anxiety [Video]

By Button Poetry

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Lindsay Young, performing “Social Anxiety”.

Want to choose which videos run on Button: https://bit.ly/ButtonCurator

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

I’m confident I’m happy I’m okay I’m

0:08

confident I’m happy I’m okay I’m an

0:14

island in a dark room someone asks how

0:17

I’ve been offers me a drink I trip over

0:20

two words I’m confident we both laugh

0:23

I’m a I don’t speak until I have

0:25

rehearsed things better I feel my arms

0:28

crossed

0:29

I feel the conversation run off without

0:31

me I have failed again I am two blocks

0:33

away a girl that’s known me 12 years

0:35

lives on the street that touches mine

0:37

I want to ring her doorbell I want to

0:40

invite her back to my room with our

0:41

first bottles of something stolen I’m

0:43

matching lies to my mother’s I’m

0:45

matching outfits always the same size

0:47

but I’m afraid she can feel my sweating

0:49

hands see the way my jaw locks when I

0:52

run out of small words that she’ll turn

0:54

and disappear into this silence that

0:56

I’ve built I’m happy I stay exactly

0:58

where I am scared to turn her to

1:01

stranger right in front of me

1:02

I walk into a room with poets I shrink

1:05

down to the size of my shoes I’m in love

1:08

with this room and I let it walk all

1:10

over me bow my head whenever a familiar

1:13

phrase meant threatens a smile or a

1:15

question a room for me to be I am okay I

1:18

repeat this prayer until the death of my

1:20

own heart beat is not filling my ears

1:22

until I’m speaking and not sinking I am

1:25

happy until I am shaking and not shaking

1:28

I am happy until I am NOT making the

1:30

same mistakes every time I break silence

1:32

every time I do not forgive myself for

1:35

being afraid for being small for being a

1:38

puddle disguised as ocean I’m confident

1:40

I’m happy I’m okay I repeat these lies

1:43

10 times a day my therapist says if I

1:46

say them enough the fear of my own

1:49

breath will disappear I will stop trying

1:51

to cut out my own tongue I can keep calm

1:54

and mean it

1:59

you

1:59

[Music]

2:00

[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock