Lindsay Young – Social Anxiety [Video]

Lindsay Young, performing “Social Anxiety”.
About Button:
Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.
We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.
0:01
I’m confident I’m happy I’m okay I’m
0:08
confident I’m happy I’m okay I’m an
0:14
island in a dark room someone asks how
0:17
I’ve been offers me a drink I trip over
0:20
two words I’m confident we both laugh
0:23
I’m a I don’t speak until I have
0:25
rehearsed things better I feel my arms
0:28
crossed
0:29
I feel the conversation run off without
0:31
me I have failed again I am two blocks
0:33
away a girl that’s known me 12 years
0:35
lives on the street that touches mine
0:37
I want to ring her doorbell I want to
0:40
invite her back to my room with our
0:41
first bottles of something stolen I’m
0:43
matching lies to my mother’s I’m
0:45
matching outfits always the same size
0:47
but I’m afraid she can feel my sweating
0:49
hands see the way my jaw locks when I
0:52
run out of small words that she’ll turn
0:54
and disappear into this silence that
0:56
I’ve built I’m happy I stay exactly
0:58
where I am scared to turn her to
1:01
stranger right in front of me
1:02
I walk into a room with poets I shrink
1:05
down to the size of my shoes I’m in love
1:08
with this room and I let it walk all
1:10
over me bow my head whenever a familiar
1:13
phrase meant threatens a smile or a
1:15
question a room for me to be I am okay I
1:18
repeat this prayer until the death of my
1:20
own heart beat is not filling my ears
1:22
until I’m speaking and not sinking I am
1:25
happy until I am shaking and not shaking
1:28
I am happy until I am NOT making the
1:30
same mistakes every time I break silence
1:32
every time I do not forgive myself for
1:35
being afraid for being small for being a
1:38
puddle disguised as ocean I’m confident
1:40
I’m happy I’m okay I repeat these lies
1:43
10 times a day my therapist says if I
1:46
say them enough the fear of my own
1:49
breath will disappear I will stop trying
1:51
to cut out my own tongue I can keep calm
1:54
and mean it
1:59
you
1:59
[Music]
2:00
[Applause]
