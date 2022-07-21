Logitech and Creators Drive Action for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion With #Creators4BIPOC Movement

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), kicks off its third annual #Creators4BIPOC initiative to help address barriers disproportionately faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) creators.

As part of this year’s movement, Logitech has launched the inaugural Logitech Change Council. This council is a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) advisory board composed of creators. Throughout July, the Logitech Change Council will lead a Day Of Change, volunteering time to work with local nonprofit organizations aligned with the movement, while encouraging the greater community to join in service. Council members will also work closely with Logitech For Creators via its “Together We Create” platform, which shares its vision of collaborating with creators to shape the future of creating together on issues relevant to racial equality and those surrounding DEI more broadly throughout the year.

As a part of an existing $1 million minimum fund by 2030, Logitech in collaboration with Change Council members will commit $250,000 this year to nonprofit organizations addressing racial inequality. This investment is made through the Logitech Cares Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at Tides Foundation. The 2022 Change Council members include:

ARUUU, a Turkish American Muslim gaming and anime creator

Aundre Larrow, a Jamaican-born visual artist & activist

Mxiety, a mental health advocate, motivational creator and member of the LGBTQ community

Veronica “Nikatine” Ripley, a Latinx and Trans gaming video creator and community founder

Snowlit, a Chinese American gamer, variety streamer and cat mom

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to work directly with our Change Council partners to address racial inequality,” said Erin Chin, Chief Marketing Officer of Logitech For Creators. “They’re integral to our vision of enabling creators to shape the future of creating together.”

As with last year, creators will also be hosting fundraising streams on Twitch through Streamlabs Charity, in support of nonprofit organizations that are aligned with the movement.

Join #Creators4BIPOC:

Participate in a Day Of Change Volunteer at a local organization addressing racial inequality Rally your community by sharing your Day Of Change on social media and be sure to tag #Creators4BIPOC and @LogitechC for a chance to be featured

Donate or Fundraise For nonprofit organizations addressing racial inequality Enable easy calls-to-action using Willow or Streamlabs Charity on your creator channels

Be a Voice of Change Subscribe, share or shout out your favorite BIPOC creators Share the #Creators4BIPOC mission, share your story, or start a conversation around racial equity



About #Creators4BIPOC

Now in its third year, #Creators4BIPOC was initiated in 2020 to help address racial inequality through a ten-year, $1 million minimum commitment. As of 2022, #Creators4BIPOC will have committed $600,000 to organizations addressing racial inequality. To learn more about the creators, nonprofit organizations and how to get involved with the #Creators4BIPOC movement, visit creators4bipoc.com.

About Logitech For Creators

Logitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. #TogetherWeCreate is our vision of collaborating with creators to shape the future of creating together. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech For Creators at www.logitech.com/creators, the company blog or @LogitechC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

—

