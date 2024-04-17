Love in a Liquid Age

It is increasingly rare to find long-lasting relationships, seeming that nothing withstands the test of time anymore, be it objects or feelings. In this era of liquid loves, fifteen minutes of fame, superficial friendships, and self-serving approaches, the real chances of nurturing noble feelings within each one of us are lost, and thus, we all lose.

The ability to love and be loved ends up being bundled with these elements of short duration, to the point where affection is imbued with minuscule expiration dates. Career, studies, acquisition of goods, professional fulfillment, international travels, savings account, everything is prioritized over love, over building an emotional connection with someone to share joys and sorrows.

Many of us shy away from encountering the other, fearing that it will halt our journey and prevent us from reaching greater heights. We think that being committed implies the stagnation of our lives, as if our partner will hinder the realization of many life dreams. However, this kind of thinking restricts the infinite dimensions in which love truly expands.

Love restricts nothing and no one, it does not diminish, nor does it clip wings. Those who love truly care and dedicate themselves, see and perceive their partner as someone who dreams, helping them in their pursuit of happiness, as they want to be together in this journey. And when there is no loss of dignity, they let the other person live their life, knowing that only then will they have the same conditions in return, which are essential for both to protect themselves from weariness, neglect, distance, and accompanied loneliness.

There is nothing that cannot be overcome in any relationship if there is still genuine feelings between the parties, if the ethics and integrity of the other have not been violated, if there is genuine remorse, will, determination, and a true story built along the way. What destroys love are not the mistakes but rather failing to take responsibility for what is crumbling.

Because love needs care, attention, emotional nourishment, and demonstrated certainties, even in small gestures, simple kindnesses. Because love will always be stronger than the best of excuses.

