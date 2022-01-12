Love Revealed in Simplicity

Something I was reading recently claimed joy isn’t found in the big, orchestrated moments of life but rather in ordinary interactions. Joy can be found in those sacred moments of a shared life with someone else. I believe that is completely true about joy, but it is also true about love.

Often in the media, love is portrayed as these grand gestures and displays. I love to create and plan opportunities to allow others to experience love in different ways. While building shared memories is important, it is the quiet, unheralded moments that drive the roots of love deep. Last week had several lessons for me, but one of the most profound has been the simplicity of love and kindness.

It has always been my responsibility to make sure everyone and everything is okay. Even something as simple as making sure my home is locked and safe at night falls to me. More than once I have fallen asleep early, only to awaken in the night to find the garage door open, and none of the other doors locked. It seems like a simple thing, but these kinds of things have always been my responsibility.

It has often made me wonder if the issue was me. Was I too independent? Did I put out a self-sufficient vibe that was off-putting? Was I simply not worthy of the effort of others? To say this is something I have struggled with would be overstating it, but I have longed to be off duty and to have someone take care of me from time to time. I am completely capable of taking care of myself, in part because it is the only thing I have ever really known.

It would be easy to list dozens, maybe even hundreds, of ways that my dearest has demonstrated his love and affection for me. He is consistently thoughtful and kind in his dealings with me and always willing to give of himself. As one who has always been the caregiver, it has been wonderful to have someone love me in these ways. I have never trusted anyone the way I trust him. No one has ever demonstrated their trustworthiness and care to me the way he does. In our time together last week, a simple gesture has changed something inside of me.

What on earth did he do to bring this incredible wave through my heart? He offered me a towel. That’s it. Nothing could be more ordinary when it is written out that way. As I was stepping out of the tub, I reached for a towel. He already had one for me and wrapped it around me as he took my hand to help me out of the deep soaking tub.

One simple act. In the context of all the intimate things we share, the hours of conversation, and the vulnerability that defines our connection, it seems somewhat odd that this would be a defining thing for me. It was not something I would have asked for, yet his act of service freed something deep in my soul. I felt cared for and protected. He not only anticipated my need, but he took action to assist without me asking.

His love was as clear as if he had written it across the sky. Joy and love are found in these simple and unexceptional moments in life. I felt seen, safe, and completely at ease in his capable hands all because he offered a towel.

