Consent is like FRIES.

Freely given, Reversible, Informed, Enthusiastic, Specific.

In recent months, the #MeToo movement has demonstrated a need to transform relationship parameters so that sexual relationships have clearly defined boundaries and require specific language to ensure consent is clear, coherent, willing, and ongoing. Should anything change at any time, consent can change and be withdrawn by either party.

When we talked about this we mentioned that consent was an active event. You had to express this permission and could never be implied. The absence of a ‘no’ is not a yes.

Consent is also coherent. Someone who is incapacitated, not rational or reasonable cannot give consent. People who are asleep or incapacitated cannot give consent.

Consent is always willing and never arrived at through physical or psychological intimidation. Violence or threat of violence negates consent as well. This imbalance doesn’t have to only be physical; an imbalance in power at work, for example (someone under your authority) cannot give consent.

Consent is ongoing. Consent must be granted at each step of physical intimacy. Consent today does not necessarily mean consent the next time.

But let’s imagine a world where everyone is able to express themselves well, chooses wisely, and finds someone they want to consent to have a physical relationship with: Now what?

America is not known for being a sexually expressive society. While we use the idea of sex to sell almost anything, we don’t actually talk about the sexual act or teach sexuality to our children. In some parts of the country, we won’t even allow our high schools the capacity to teach our children. Vast swaths of the country are proud of their sexually repressive nature and promote a lack of sexual knowledge as a sign of virtue.

This means you can find yourself in the unfortunate position of starting a relationship with someone who may be more or less experienced than you are sexually. It is possible you may even find yourself in a relationship with someone who doesn’t understand the idea of sexual reciprocity and may choose to get their own needs met while ignoring yours.

How do you talk to a potential partner BEFORE the sexual act to learn their level of knowledge, interest, and capacity for learning before you get started?

Is your partner receptive to learning from you?

Can they take instruction? Are they getting better?

How long should you tolerate a selfish partner unwilling to make an effort to please you?

