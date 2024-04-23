Love’s Scar

Behind a smile, pain weeps and cries,

By chance, we met, but now alone, I sigh,

Sorrow, adorned in shades of pink,

Fate, tell me, why do you make my heart sink?

You left, and took my soul away,

Home, comfort, and love, all gone astray,

You saw me, understood me, through my eyes,

A memory of you, and my mind flies.

You sweetened my name, remembered my scent,

Your hand on my shoulder, my hair you gently bent,

Without you, my dear, what am I to do?

Your heart was unique, a love so true.

I wait for hope, for dreams far away,

Pain upon pain, but I pray,

My love, believe me, fate is out of my control,

Love’s game, a rival, my heart’s toll.

Tears stream down my face, wounds pierce my skin,

But now, the scars, a reminder of where we’ve been,

I long for you, my love, my missing half,

But I must move on, to heal my heart’s staff.

The scar of love runs deep, but it reminds me of you,

The moments we shared, the love that was true,

I’ll carry it with me, forevermore,

Until we meet again, on love’s distant shore.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Christopher Paul High on Unsplash